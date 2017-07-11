Morocco: Election turnout exceeds 50% as Islamists raise fraud concerns

Moroccans casted their ballots in parliamentary and local elections on Wednesday, with voter turnout exceeding 50%.

The election is the first to take place under new rules aimed at boosting the number of people casting ballots.

What are the significance of the elections?

The results will ultimately determine the country's government for the next five years, with King Mohammed VI naming a prime minister from the party with the most votes.

In addition to electing the members of the 395-seat lower house of parliament, 31,000 representatives at local councils will also be chosen by voters.

The moderate Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD) and Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani are hoping for a third term in office.

PJD concerned about voting 'irregularities'

The PJD has complained of "serious irregularities" in the voting.

"We're very concerned as we watch the progress of the national election. We've seen several irregularities," the party said.

The PJD has accused opposition parties, such as the National Rally of Independents (RNI), of buying votes.

Billionaire and agriculture minister Aziz Akhannoush, the leader of the RNI party, has called the attacks by the PJD "an admission of failure."

The PJD has governed the country since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011.

Opinion polls are banned in Morocco, and candidates have been unable to carry out traditional campaign activities such as passing out leaflets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Much of the policies of the elected Moroccan government are ultimately directed by King Mohammed. Criticism of the monarchy is a criminal offense.

Although the Moroccan economy has steadily grown in the past decades, poverty is still widespread in parts of the country.

The Rif movement in 2016 and 2017, which called for better treatment of ethnic Berbers and improved socioeconomic conditions in underdeveloped areas, was met with police brutality and a crackdown on freedom of speech.

