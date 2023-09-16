Morocco earthquake impacts country's top golfer

Like all Moroccans, Ayoub Lguirati has been deeply affected by the earthquakes that hit his homeland. But the country's best golfer has to find a way to balance helping his compatriots with succeeding in his sport.

It has been over a week since the deadliest earthquake in Morocco since 1960 killed over 2,900 people, left more than 5,500 injured and more missing. Several cultural landmarks have been destroyed or damaged, such as Marrakech's historic red sandstone city wall.

The country is reeling and in desperate need of more international support. Members of the country's football team have donated blood, but other athletes have also been affected.

Ayoub Lguirati is Morocco's best golfer and 2023 Arab Champion, but finding the green was the furthest thing from his mind on September 8.

"In both Marrakech and Casablanca our properties got damaged. In Marrakech, parts of the roof fell at the entrance. In Casablanca we noted some cracks in the walls," Lguirati told DW.

Community first

Lguirati spent the first few days afterwards with his family, but never lost sight of the needs of his community or the people in dire situations across his country.

"After the earthquake, it was more about checking on each other as humans and coming together to help the highly impacted villages. The professional barrier is removed and only the human part stays," he said.

"As a professional golfer, I learned to focus on what I can control and that brings some peace of mind. So as soon as I have helped the impacted families and villages in the mountains I now just follow up on the situation and keep praying for a better situation."

The country is recovering, albeit slowly, with the help of international and domestic aid agencies but also thanks to the remarkable strength of Moroccan people. "All Moroccans and the government have shown how strongly we come together when facing adversity. That helped the relief to come faster," said Lguirati.

He is hugely modest about his own efforts to help, but it speaks to the generosity of the world's 1,770th best golfer that his first port of call was to take care of those most in need.

Trying to focus

Popular golf magazine Golf Monthly said this summer that Morocco was beginning to establish itself as "a top-class golf destination," but the sport remains a long way from having the popularity of football and also lacks history makers such as tennis' Younes El Aynaoui or runner Hicham El Guerrouj.

So when Lguirati returned to training, it was done quietly. Nevertheless, the 29-year-old needed to work with his mental coach to find the right balance between personal and professional life. Returning to life after an earthquake is no easy feat.

"Of course, I am lucky to be surrounded by great people, from my team, the royal federation, my sponsors or all the friends around the country," he said.

For lower ranked pros like Lguirati, making big jumps in the rankings without playing in big tournaments is nearly impossible. The grind of the tour and slow progression up the rankings starts by focusing on each stroke in each round of each tournament. Lguirati is not only trying to do that, he's also trying to make sure the people of his country emerge from a devastating disaster.

Edited by: Matt Pearson