 Moroccan rapper jailed for a year over police insults | News | DW | 25.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Moroccan rapper jailed for a year over police insults

Rapper Gnawi cursed the police in a live social media post, but said he was drunk when he made the video. The singer said he felt he had been "mistreated by police" after they stopped him and checked his identity papers.

Protesters with a photo of Moroccan rapper Gnawi

A Moroccan court has sentenced a rap star to one year in jail for insulting police on social media, sparking outrage among human rights groups.

The ruling against Mohamed Mounir, known as Gnawi, was issued by a court on Monday in Sale, northwest Morocco, near the country's capital, Rabat.

Read more: Controversial Palestinian rappers banned in Berlin

Mounir, a former military serviceman, was arrested on November 1 after he posted a video on social media citing mistreatment by police, in which he used expletives.

Critical music

Mohamed Sadkou, one of the rapper's lawyers, suggested the trial was driven by an earlier song recorded by Mounir and two other rappers, in which they spoke of a lack of social justice. The lyrics were also critical of corruption in Morocco.

Listen to audio 09:34

WorldLink: Moroccans dreaming of Europe

The song, which was streamed live and went by the name of "Aacha al-Chaab" ("Long live the people"), racked up roughly 15 million views on YouTube.

Human rights group Amnesty International described the verdict as "disgraceful" and called for the rapper's immediate release.

"Expressing peaceful criticism of the police or the authorities is not a crime," said Amnesty's Middle East and North Africa Director Heba Morayef in a statement.

"International law protects the right to freedom of expression — even when the opinions shared are shocking or offensive."

The decision by the court can be appealed.

jsi/cmk (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Morocco: Journalist's pardon for 'abortion' reflects societal split

Hajar Raissouni was jailed for an abortion she has always denied. Her pardon this week was a small victory for women's rights activists across the region who, despite recent gains, still face serious resistance. (19.10.2019)  

Morocco: A risky migration partner for the EU

As more migrants enter Europe via Spain, the EU is pushing for closer ties with Morocco. But experts question how reliable a partner the country would be on migration, and Moroccans themselves are wary of the idea. (31.07.2018)  

Controversial Palestinian rappers banned from performing in Berlin

Known for their anti-Israel lyrics, Palestinian rappers Shadi Al-Bourini and Shadi Al-Najjar were due to headline a so-called "solidarity rally" held by Palestinian groups that the Israeli ambassador to Germany opposed. (25.09.2019)  

Iran protests leave 'over 100 dead,' Amnesty says

Human rights watchdog Amnesty International said Iranian security forces have killed at least 106 protesters during ongoing unrest over a fuel price hike. But the real death toll could be much higher. (19.11.2019)  

Indian police raid Amnesty International offices

The country's federal investigative agency has accused the non-profit group of abusing foreign funding rules. However, Amnesty has called the move a response to the group's criticism of Narendra Modi's government. (15.11.2019)  

Facebook, Google business models a 'threat to human rights': Amnesty report

Amnesty International said in a report that Facebook and Google's "surveillance-based business model" is inherently incompatible with the right to privacy. The NGO urged governments to take action. (21.11.2019)  

Van carrying migrants smashes into Spanish enclave border

The van was traveling "at full speed" when it smashed through a barrier with 50 people inside. Spanish officials said although it's not the first time, the latest incident involved the biggest number of migrants so far. (18.11.2019)  

Morocco backpacker murders: Court confirms death penalty for killers

An appeals court in Morocco has confirmed death sentences handed down to three men for the beheading of two Scandinavian tourists in the Atlas Mountains. The murders last year shocked the North African country. (31.10.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

WorldLink: Moroccans dreaming of Europe  

Related content

Spanien - 3500 Kilogramm Kokain in Spanien beschlagnahmt

Southern Spain: The European drugs gateway 22.11.2019

European seaports in Spain, the Netherlands and Germany are the destinations of choice for drug dealers importing cocaine, hashish and methamphetamine. Anabel Hernandez reports.

Iran - WM 2018

In Iran, football, religion and politics often overlap 19.06.2018

Religion has a major impact on the sport of football in Iran. Many professional players in the country, however, favor progressive political reforms. Most fans simply want to enjoy the beautiful game.

Advertisement