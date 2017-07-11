Moria: Germany, France forge deal to relocate 400 children from Greek camp

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that their countries had agreed to a deal that would allow 400 unaccompanied minors from the Greek migrant camp to move to other parts of the European Union, according to government sources in Berlin.
Details of the plan are expected to be announced later Thursday by Merkel, whose country currently holds the EU Council presidency.
The final figure represents an estimate and could change depending on ongoing negotiations, the source said. It is also unclear which countries would take the minors.
Some 13,000 people in total had been living in the overcrowded the camp the Moria refugee camp, the largest in Europe. The camp was destroyed in a fire earlier this week that left thousands in need of emergency housing.
At a press conference on the Mediterranean island of Corsica on Wednesday, Macron had said the "terrible images, a terrible reality" meant that "we must show solidarity with Greece and also live up to European values."
Thousands of asylum seekers languished on Greek roadsides on Thursday, homeless and hungry, as government efforts to create new temporary shelters have been delayed.
Many of them were families with young children, who spent a second night out in the open, without tents or even basic bedding. Some of the homeless migrants had to trek to the nearest villages for water and other supplies.
Read more: Opinion: Moria migrant camp in Greece is the EU's flaming failure
Red Cross: refugees must be evacuated
Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Thursday that it was a "humanitarian imperative" for the EU to evacuate the migrants, following the fire.
"There is an urgent need to move migrants from the Greek islands to the mainland," Rocca told a virtual press conference in Geneva.
"Thousands of people are living in unacceptable conditions on the Greek islands," Rocca said.
"This is a European crisis which requires concrete acts of solidarity by EU member states. Simply containing people is not the solution," he added.
Read more: Moria refugee camp tragedy rekindles political controversy in Germany
Greece: Fires were arson
The island of Lesbos is the main port of entry for arrivals in EU member state Greece because, due to its close proximity to Turkey. The Moria camp had long been several times over its official capacity.
Greek authorities have said that the fires that destroyed much of the camp were deliberately started, with the first one Tuesday evening set by residents angered by quarantine measures imposed to contain a COVID-19 outbreak after 35 people tested positive.
Read more: Europe's largest refugee camp braces for COVID-19 outbreak
The situation has angered the locals, who have long expressed frustration with the camp. A local group blocked a secondary road leading to the camp to prevent machinery from reaching the camp to clear up the debris.
Moria community head Yiannis Mastroyannis defended the protesters, saying they were peaceful and residents from the village and outlying areas just wanted a return to normality, without new tents on the fire-ravaged site.
"In the past few days we've been living through unprecedented situations with daily fires," Mastroyannis said.
"We've reached our limits. We're anxious, we feel insecure, we're fed up, we don't know how to act any more,'' he added.
jcg/sms (dpa, AP)
-
Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history
The night it all burned down
Fire broke out in a number of spots around the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos late on the night of Tuesday, September 8. That has led authorities to suspect arson. Some in the camp have suggested locals set the fires but there are other reports that point to migrants themselves.
-
Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history
Into the darkness
All of the inhabitants of the hopelessly overcrowded camp managed to get to safety. According to media reports, many migrants fled into the hills and forests nearby. Some are said to have begun walking to Mytilene, the island's capital. There have been no reports of death or injury.
-
Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history
Life threatening
Moria was originally designed to hold up to 2,800 people. At the time the fires broke out it held some 12,600. Living conditions in the camp were catastrophic before the fire. Looking at this photo taken in its aftermath, it is glaringly apparent that no one will be able to live there again any time soon — at least not under humane conditions.
-
Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history
Pixelated camp
Anyone hoping to see satellite images on Google Maps of the camp, located on the eastern shore of Lesbos, just 15 kilometers from the Turkish coast, is out of luck. The site has been pixilated. "Google itself does not pixelate satellite images," the company told DW, referring to third-party entities that supply the satellite imagery. It is unknown why the camp has been digitally altered.
-
Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history
A clear image
This aerial view of the same area shows that the camp has been greatly expanded. In the earlier Google Maps image, the house with the red roof stands alone but in the more recent photo it seems to have been swallowed up by the camp.
-
Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history
Looking into the past
The camp is not pixelated on Google Street View. Whereas the pixilated satellite images on Google Maps are from 2020, those on Street View are from December 2011 — before there was even a camp. At the time, the only thing there was an old military barracks. It was not until October 2015 that Greece began registering asylum-seekers at the site before taking them to the mainland.
-
Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history
From stopover to longterm stays
When this photo was taken in October 2015, refugees only stayed at the camp for a short time. That changed drastically in March 2016, when the EU signed its so-called refugee deal with Turkey. Since then, refugees have had to endure long stays before being sent to other EU countries or being deported.
-
Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history
Waiting and waiting and waiting
As a result of the EU-Turkey deal, refugees are no longer allowed to travel to the Greek mainland because Turkey would then no longer be obliged to take them. But as EU states disagree over who should take how many refugees, people remain in the camp for longer and longer periods of time. The overcrowded camp is populated by many people from a wide range of nations — no wonder there are tensions.
-
Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history
When tensions boil over
Those tensions first erupted in September 2016, in the form of violent conflicts during which fires were set and much of the camp was destroyed. At the time, there were only 3,000 migrants in the camp. A few months later, several hundred migrants set fire to EU asylum agency containers in the camp in protest to the slow pace of asylum application processing.
-
Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history
Fire and death
There was another major fire at Moria in September 2019. What started as a blaze in an adjacent olive orchard quickly spread to the camp itself. Less than half an hour later, another fire broke out in the camp, killing a mother and her infant child. At the time, Moria housed some 12,000 people.
-
Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history
Too dangerous to visit
In August, North Rhine-Westphalia State Premiere Armin Laschet visited the camp. His state is the most populous in Germany and the politician expressed a desire to see the so-called wild section of the camp located outside its enclosed boundaries. However, that part of the visit was quickly cancelled for safety reasons as the overall mood was again tense, with many migrants chanting "Free Moria."
-
Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history
Now what?
A overcrowded camp with appalling sanitation and medical conditions as well as ethnic tensions — and then the first coronavirus infections — life at the Moria refugee camp was dire before this week's blaze. But what will happen now? Is this the end of Moria, or perhaps the moment to create new, more humane living conditions? It is devastating that no one can answer this question.
Author: Marco Müller