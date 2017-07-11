Moria: Germany, France forge deal to relocate 400 children from Greek camp

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that their countries had agreed to a deal that would allow 400 unaccompanied minors from the Greek migrant camp to move to other parts of the European Union, according to government sources in Berlin.

Details of the plan are expected to be announced later Thursday by Merkel, whose country currently holds the EU Council presidency.

It is unclear which countries would take the children in or how many would be housed per country. Some 13,000 people in total had been living at the camp.

The Moria refugee camp, the largest in Europe, was destroyed in a fire earlier this week that left thousands in need of emergency housing.

At a press conference on the Mediterranean island of Corsica on Wednesday, Macron had said the "terrible images, a terrible reality" meant that "we must show solidarity with Greece and also live up to European values."

Red Cross: refugees must be evacuated

Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Thursday that it was a "humanitarian imperative" for the EU to evacuate the migrants, following the fire.

"There is an urgent need to move migrants from the Greek islands to the mainland," Rocca told a virtual press conference in Geneva.

"Thousands of people are living in unacceptable conditions on the Greek islands," Rocca said.

"This is a European crisis which requires concrete acts of solidarity by EU member states. Simply containing people is not the solution," he added.

