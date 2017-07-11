Moria fire: Greek police move migrants into tent camp

The temporary facility at Kara Tepe, near the island's port of Mytilene, can take up to 5,000 people. Greek officials say some of the migrants are unwilling to move to the new camp as they hope to leave the island.
Greek police on Thursday began moving hundreds of migrants stranded on the island of Lesbos to a new temporary camp. It comes more than a week after a fire razed Moria, Greece's biggest refugee camp, to the ground.
"The operation began with many officers in white body suits, things are calm and migrants are slowly streaming into the new camp," a Reuters witness said.
More to follow…
shs/rt (Reuters, AFP)