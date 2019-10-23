More Vietnamese families fear relatives are among the 39 UK truck victims

More Vietnamese families came forward Saturday saying their relatives may be among the 39 people found dead in a container truck east of London.

Police initially believed all victims were Chinese but later announced this may not be accurate and that investigations were still a "developing picture."

At least two Vietnamese families have now said they are worried their relatives, who may have been carrying falsified Chinese passports, are among the dead.

The Vietnamese Embassy in London said Friday it contacted police about a missing woman believed to be one of the dead after a family in Vietnam informed them about their daughter who had been missing since the lorry was found.

The Embassy said it was working with British authorities over the case, Vietnamese media reported.

Up to 10 of the victims may have originally come from Vietnam, according to unconfirmed reports. The BBC reported it had been in contact with six Vietnamese families, all who believe their relatives are among the 39 victims found in Grays, Essex on Wednesday.

'Something unexpected happened'

The father of a 20-year-old Vietnamese man said he is scared his son is among the dead. He told the Associated Press that he had not been able to reach his son Nguyen Dinh Luong since last week.

"He often called home but I haven't been able to reach him since the last time we talked last week," Nguyen Dinh Gia said. "I told him that he could go to anywhere he wants as long as it's safe. He shouldn't be worry about money, I'll take care of it."

Gia said his son left home in Ha Tinh province, central Vietnam, to work in Russia in 2017 then on to Ukraine. He arrived in Germany in April 2019 before making his way to France. He had been living in France illegally since 2018.

The 20-year-old told his family he wanted to go to the United Kingdom (UK), and that he would pay £11,000 (€12,700). Last week, he told his father he wanted to join a group in Paris that was trying to enter England.

Several days ago, his father received a call from a Vietnamese man saying, "Please have some some sympathy, something unexpected happened," Gia told AFP.

"I fell to the ground when I heard that," Gia said. "It seemed that he was in the truck with the accident, all of them dead."

The family said they shared the information with Vietnamese authorities.

'I'm dying because I can't breathe'

Hoa Nghiem, a human rights activist from Vietnamese civic network, Human Rights Space, said on Friday one of the victims may have been 26-year-old Pham Thi Tra My.

Tra My had sent a text message to her mother saying she was struggling to breathe at around the same time as the truck was en route from Belgium to the UK.

"I'm so sorry mom and dad....My journey abroad doesn't succeed," she wrote. "Mom, I love you and dad very much. I'm dying because I can't breathe .... Mom, I'm so sorry," she said in a message confirmed by her brother Pham Manh Cuong.

Cuong had received a message from his sister on Wednesday saying, "Please try to work hard to pay the debt for mummy, my dear."

No confirmation

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a press briefing Friday in Beijing that Britain has not officially confirmed the identities or nationalities of the victims. She added that China is also working with Belgium police since the shipping container in which the bodies were found was sent from England to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.

"The police said that they were urgently carrying out the verification work and the identities of the victims cannot be confirmed at present," said Tong Xuejun, a Chinese consular official in London.

Both suspected victims come from the impoverished province of Ha Tinh where many of the country's illegal migrants come from. Many who try to reach the UK end up working in nail salons or cannabis farms.

