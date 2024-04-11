More than seven decades in music: Quincy Jones dies at 91

MusicUnited States of AmericaMore than seven decades in music: Quincy Jones dies at 91To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMusicUnited States of AmericaAlex Footman11/04/2024November 4, 2024Music producer and songwriter Quincy Jones has died aged 91. His career started in Chicago and spanned over seven decades, working with a wide range of stars including Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder as well as Michael Jackson. https://p.dw.com/p/4maScAdvertisement