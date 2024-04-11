  1. Skip to content
More than seven decades in music: Quincy Jones dies at 91

Alex Footman
November 4, 2024

Music producer and songwriter Quincy Jones has died aged 91. His career started in Chicago and spanned over seven decades, working with a wide range of stars including Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder as well as Michael Jackson.

