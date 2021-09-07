More than hot air: German idioms with 'air'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
What Germans say when there is room for improvement, something is in the wind, or fizzles out.
The UN aims to raise awareness and facilitate actions to improve air quality with its annual International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, held for the first time on September 7, 2020.
Everyone has a right to breathe clean air, states the UN's International Clean Air Blue Skies website.
The German language reflects the necessity of air in everyday phrases and idioms like "Das gehört dazu wie die Luft zum Atmen" (It's as much a part of life as the air we breathe) or the observation that people newly in love survive on nothing but "air and love."
In the above picture gallery, find out why Germans are wary of "thick" air, and why they are watchful when "something is in the air."
