 More than hot air: German idioms with ′air′ | Meet the Germans | DW | 07.09.2021

Meet the Germans

More than hot air: German idioms with 'air'

What Germans say when there is room for improvement, something is in the wind, or fizzles out.

  • dandelion seeds floating in the air.

    German idioms plucked out of thin air

    There's something in the air

    You have a hunch something is likely to happen? In German, the common idiom is, "Etwas liegt in der Luft" — something lies in the air. It could be a secret in the making, or something unknown and unexpected.

  • Hand reaches for a huge soap bubble in the sky

    German idioms plucked out of thin air

    Pure invention

    Random and baseless statements that are blurted out without much thought, spur of the moment, plucked out of thin air: That is what Germans mean when the say something is "aus der Luft gegriffen" — literally grabbed from the air.

  • Page from the German book Struwwelpeter, boy doesn't watch out where he is going and falls into water

    German idioms plucked out of thin air

    Staring off into space

    The German idiom "Löcher in die Luft starren" literally translates as "to stare holes into the air." It is used when someone idly stares off into space, perhaps lost in thought, but clearly not actively participating in anything. The above drawing shows Hanns Guck-in-die-Luft (Hans Look-in-the-air), a cautionary tale from a 19th-century German children's book, "Struwwelpeter."

  • Raccoon peers from among wooden slats

    German idioms plucked out of thin air

    The coast is clear

    In German, the idiom "die Luft ist rein", or the air is clean, means there is no risk of getting caught or being noticed. Supposedly, it is lingo used by crooks who would make sure they were not being observed.

  • Road next to grain field, one car, black storm clouds

    German idioms plucked out of thin air

    Trouble is brewing

    No "clear air" here: in fact, the air is fat — "es herrscht dicke Luft" is the idiom Germans like to use when trouble is brewing. Another similar idiom has it that the air is thick enough to cut — you could cut the atmosphere with a knife, as the English saying goes. "Dicke Luft" can also refer to polluted air.

  • Empty speech bubble

    German idioms plucked out of thin air

    Totally ignored

    If someone does not exist as far as you are concerned, totally ignored, they are, as the German idiom goes, "Luft für jemanden" — literally, they are air for you. Ignoring someone's presence can be described as "jemanden wie Luft behandeln," or treating them like air.

  • Two houses side by side, one renovated, one dilapidating

    German idioms plucked out of thin air

    Room for improvement

    The German idiom according to which there's "Luft nach oben" translates as having "air towards the top." It means that there is room for improvement, to do better. It can be used derisively, to refer to a suboptimal performance.

  • Male and female lion in a zoo, roaring

    German idioms plucked out of thin air

    Pipe down

    If you are told "Halt mal die Luft an," which translates as "hold your breath," that is bound to be a command to shut up and stop spreading your views nonstop... In other words, give me a break!

  • Person suited up sits on a stool, weary

    German idioms plucked out of thin air

    Out of steam

    You lack motivation, are weary of something, have run out of steam because your initial enthusiasm has fizzled out? In German, the popular idiom is "die Luft is raus," literally the air is out, like a balloon that is flat.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


The UN aims to raise awareness and facilitate actions to improve air quality with its annual International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, held for the first time on September 7, 2020.

Everyone has a right to breathe clean air, states the UN's International Clean Air Blue Skies website.

The German language reflects the necessity of air in everyday phrases and idioms like "Das gehört dazu wie die Luft zum Atmen" (It's as much a part of life as the air we breathe) or the observation that people newly in love survive on nothing but "air and love." 

In the above picture gallery, find out why Germans are wary of  "thick" air, and why they are watchful when "something is in the air."

 

You'll find more about Germans and everyday life in Germany on dw.com/MeettheGermans and on YouTube. Make sure to also check out our new Instagram account @dw_meetthegermans.

