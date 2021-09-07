More than hot air: German idioms with 'air'

German idioms plucked out of thin air

Trouble is brewing

No "clear air" here: in fact, the air is fat — "es herrscht dicke Luft" is the idiom Germans like to use when trouble is brewing. Another similar idiom has it that the air is thick enough to cut — you could cut the atmosphere with a knife, as the English saying goes. "Dicke Luft" can also refer to polluted air.