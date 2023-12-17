  1. Skip to content
More than 60 migrants drown in shipreck off coast of Libya

December 17, 2023

The 25 survivors were taken to a detention center in Libya. The International Organization for Migration said the central Mediterranean remains one of the world's most dangerous migration routes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aFyx
An aerial shot of the Mediterranean Sea with two ships
More than 2,250 people have died this year in the central Mediterranean migrant routeImage: Giacomo Zorzi/ Sea-Watch/REUTERS

Around 61 migrants are believed to have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea after their vessel was swamped by high waves off the coast of Libya, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said late on Saturday.

Most of the victims were from Nigeria, Gambia and other African countries. They included women and children.

There had been 86 people on board the boat which departed from Zuwara, witnesses told the agency.

Authorities transferred the 25 survivors to a detention center back in Libya.

The IOM said it "provided medical support" to the survivors who the organization said were all in good condition.

'One of the world's most dangerous migration routes'

"The central Mediterranean continues to be one of the world's most dangerous migration routes," the IOM said.

IOM spokesperson Flavio Di Giacomo said that more than 2,250 people have died this year in the central Mediterranean migrant route.

He said this was a "dramatic figure which demonstrates that unfortunately not enough is being done to save lives at sea."

The Mediterranean Sea is one of the main routes for migrants in Africa to reach Europe, via Italy.

zc/sms (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

