 More than 50 prison inmates die after fight in Brazilian jail | News | DW | 29.07.2019

News

More than 50 prison inmates die after fight in Brazilian jail

Fighting broke out between rival gangs in the morning at the penitentiary in the northern Brazilian state of Para. Authorities needed several hours before regaining control.

The Altamira jail

At least 52 inmates were killed at the Altamira Regional Recovery Center in northern Brazil on Monday after rival gangs clashed. The death toll may yet rise, according to authorities.

Some 16 of those who died were reported to have been decapitated, and others asphyxiated.

The two groups clashed in their fight to gain control over the prison, according to news portal G1 and daily Folha de Sao Paulo.

Two guards were taken hostage during the clashes but were eventually freed.

Overcrowding is notorious in Brazilian jails, which, with 750,000 inmates, has one of the world's largest prison populations. Gang violence, riots and breakout attempts are commonplace.

In May, at least 15 inmates were found dead, either by choking or through being stabbed with toothbrushes, in the northern city of Manaus.

Elected with a tough-on-crime mandate, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has said he wants to impose tighter controls in prisons, as well as constructing more of them.

jsi/jm (AFP, AP, Reuters)

