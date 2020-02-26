More than 300 people nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

More than 300 nominations have been made for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, the Nobel Committee announced on Wednesday.

The nominees include teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and imprisoned Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul.

The total nominees comprised 210 individuals and 107 organizations, the Nobel Committee said, adding that it was the fourth highest number of candidates ever.

Read more: What is ICAN, winner of Nobel Peace Prize 2017?

The record of 376 candidates was set in 2016 when the panel selected President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia as laureate, citing his role in ending a half-century-long civil war.

The committee is set to announce the winner in October.

In 2019, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his efforts resolve a border conflict with neighboring Eritrea, and his efforts for "peace and international cooperation."

Thunberg, who is known for launching her School Strike for Climate campaign, would be the second youngest person to win a Nobel. Malala Yousafzaiwas a few months younger than Thunberg at the time of her 2014 award for promoting childrens' right to education.

Read more: Malala Yousafzai receives honorary Canadian citizenship

Although Thunberg's name was proposed by two Swedish parliamentarians, three Norwegian members of parliament have suggested that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which marked its 75th anniversary last year, should be given the award.

The Nobel Committee advises nominators not to reveal their proposals and keeps a 50-year seal on the names. However, not all nominators abide by that suggestion.

Nobel Peace Prizes for Africa over six decades ANC leader in Oslo with a leopard-skin hat The first African to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize was the ANC president, Albert Lutuli, who won it in 1960 for his peaceful policies against racial segregation in South Africa. At the time, both the liberation movement and Luthuli had already been banned by the apartheid government. He wasn't able to receive the prize in Oslo until a year later, when a travel ban was lifted for 10 days.

Nobel Peace Prizes for Africa over six decades Interreligious friendship Archbishop Desmond Tutu campaigned for human rights and against discrimination — he was South Africa's moral compass. "We are a rainbow nation," he said. The Anglican priest was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984. The humorous dignitary was not only a close friend of Nelson Mandela, but appreciated worldwide, including by the Dalai Lama.

Nobel Peace Prizes for Africa over six decades Amandla — Free at last! When anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela was released in 1990 after 27 years in jail, South Africa held its breath for what was a truly historic moment. In 1993, Mandela was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize alongside South African President Frederik Willem de Klerk. Mandela's fight against oppression paved the way for general elections a year later in which citizens of all races were allowed to vote.

Nobel Peace Prizes for Africa over six decades Opponents united in peace Courage, patience and perseverance paid off: Resistance fighter Nelson Mandela and South African head of state Fredrik Willem de Klerk were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 — even before Mandela was elected the first black president. The peaceful revolution was a success, but the peace process in democratic South Africa is far from over.

Nobel Peace Prizes for Africa over six decades Around the world for peace Kofi Annan was considered an ambassador for peace. In 2001, the Ghanaian diplomat and the United Nations jointly received the Nobel Prize for Annan's "commitment to a better organized and more peaceful world" as secretary-general of the world body. His otherwise shining career had one blot, though: Annan admitted to shortcomings of the UN in dealing with the genocide in Rwanda.

Nobel Peace Prizes for Africa over six decades Mama Miti — Mother of Trees In 2004 a black woman received the Nobel Peace Prize for the first time: Wangari Maathai. The Kenyan professor fought for women's rights and against poverty in her home country. The deputy environment minister received the nickname "Mother of Trees" for her Green Belt Movement. She celebrated the prize in her own style, as she wrote in her autobiography: "I planted a tree."

Nobel Peace Prizes for Africa over six decades Three women honored In 2011, three women were honored together: Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf (right), Liberian human rights activist Leymah Gbowee (center) and Yemeni journalist Tawakkul Karman. The two women from Liberia were honored for their efforts to save their country from violence during the civil war.

Nobel Peace Prizes for Africa over six decades They call him Dr. Miracle Congolese surgeon and human rights defender Denis Mukwege has made it his life's work to aid women who have been raped and mutilated. For many years, the gynecologist has been head surgeon at Panzi Hospital in Bukavu, which he founded in 1999. He gives his patients hope and courage — which garnered him the award in 2018, alongside Nadia Murad, an Iraqi Yazidi human rights activist.

Nobel Peace Prizes for Africa over six decades Young revolutionary Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has reason to celebrate: He won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for his "initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea." The Nobel Committee was also impressed by his reconciliation efforts in his own country, a reform process in the multi-ethnic state of Ethiopia that isn't over yet. Abiy is to receive the award on December 10 in Oslo. Author: Martina Schwikowski



Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

lc/aw (dpa, Reuters)