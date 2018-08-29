 More people unemployed in Germany, but also more vacancies | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 30.08.2018

Business

More people unemployed in Germany, but also more vacancies

The number of jobless people in Germany has increased slightly over the past four weeks. Labor market experts insist there's no cause for alarm, saying the pickup is largely attributable to seasonal factors.

Young student looking at job ad | schwarzes Brett (picture alliance/dpa/P. Lux )

The number of jobless people in Germany rose to roughly 2.4 million in August, the Federal Employment Agency (BA) reported Thursday.

The figure marks an increase of 26,000 people month on month, with the unemployment rate standing at 5.2 percent, up just 0.1 percent from July.

Things look a lot rosier in a year-on-year comparison, seeing a decline of 194,000 people out of work across the nation.

"The monthly increase can be put down to seasonal factors," BA President Detlef Scheele said in a statement.

Students behind the result

He noted that the jobless count typically increased in August as students graduated and registered as job seekers, while many companies held off hiring new staff until after the summer holidays.

Scheele also pointed out that underemployment affected 3.2 million people in August, 18,000 fewer than in the previous month.

While more people couldn't find a suitable job, the number of vacancies registered with the Nuremberg-based employment office rose to 828,000 in August, marking an increase of 62,000 vacancies year on year.

BA officials emphasized they saw the German economy in a continuously healthy state, with analysts expecting third-quarter growth to match the 0.5 percent rise booked between April and June, outpacing the eurozone's 0.4 percent expansion one more time.

Watch video 02:25
Now live
02:25 mins.

Syrian software developers find work in Germany

hg/ap (dpa, AFP)

Germany's jobless rate hits fresh record low as economy booms

The number of unemployed people in Germany is continuing its downward trend, reflecting the current robustness of Europe’s largest economy, supported by strong domestic spending and solid global trade. (29.03.2018)  

Refugees integrating into German jobs market, says agency

Refugees are being well integrated into Germany's jobs market, the country's employment agency has said. New figures show that in May 2018, more than 300,000 refugees were employed in Germany. (21.08.2018)  

Germany recognizes more foreign qualifications

Syrians made up the highest number of applications to have their qualifications recognized in Germany. Most foreign qualifications were for professions in the health field, such as nurses, doctors and physiotherapists. (28.08.2018)  

Syrian software developers find work in Germany  

Companies desperately looking for skilled labor 30.08.2018

Fresh unemployment figures from Germany point to a slight rise in the number of jobless people. But the number of vacancies is also going up. Economist Alexander Burstedde tells DW what's behind that conundrum.

Deutschland Wirtschaft will Flüchtlinge leichter in Jobs bringen (Symbolbild)

Finding skilled labor in Germany: 'It's never been so hard' 22.08.2018

As the German economy goes from strength to strength, it's become increasingly difficult for businesses to recruit urgently needed staff. Hardy Graupner has mingled with entrepreneurs in a small community near Berlin.

Deutschland - Arbeitslose stehen Schlange

German Cabinet approves 4-billion-euro plan to combat long-term unemployment 18.07.2018

The German Cabinet has given the green light to a plan to subsidize jobs for people who have been jobless for years. The project, dubbed "social labor market," could help tens of thousands of people.

