 More large German companies insolvent in 2019 | News | DW | 29.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

More large German companies insolvent in 2019

A study by a major German credit insurer has shown an increasing number of large firms filing for insolvency could have a domino effect on the entire German economy. Weak growth is also predicted for 2020.

A closed factory in Dortmund, Germany

Significantly more German companies filed for insolvency in 2019 than in 2018, according to a study by German credit insurer Euler Hermes.

Insolvencies of large German companies increased by 42% in the first 9 months of 2019, when compared to the same time last year. Twenty-seven German companies with turnover exceeding €50 million ($55 million) folded, compared to 19 cases in 2018.

According to the study, the insolvencies have hit a broad swath of important sectors like manufacturing, services, retail and energy.

Read moreGlobal debt levels surging, but keep your calm

Some big names in 2019 included wind turbine manufacturer Senvion, industrial parts company Eisenmann, airline Germania, sports equipment manufacturer Kettler, and retailers Gerry Weber and Beate Uhse.

The German branch of the shuttered British travel company Thomas Cook also filed for insolvency this year. 

"Many sectors are facing numerous challenges that they need to overcome," said Ronald van het Hof, chief of Euler Hermes in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

"Almost all companies in Germany are dealing with a massive structural shift with digital transformation and sustainability policies."

Overall, the most German insolvencies in the first three quarters of 2019 were in the retail and construction sectors. 

Read more:Germany staves off a retail 'apocalypse' — for now 

Domino effect?

"What is really dramatic about these large insolvencies is the domino effect on a lot of companies along the supply chain," said van het Hof.

Watch video 01:15

Thyssenkrupp: A steel giant fights for its future

If a large company goes under, smaller companies supplying parts, machinery or services can lose out on unpaid orders. 

Read moreOpinion: Where the heck is this recession?

"It isn't unusual for them to be pulled in to a downward trend, which in the worst case ends also ends in insolvencies," said Van het Hof.

According to the study, the average revenue of the insolvent companies in the first three quarters of 2019 was €339 million — an 81% increase in damage to the economy from 2018.

Weak outlook for 2020  

For 2020, Euler Hermes is predicting a trickle of growth for Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) at 0.6%.

"The economy continues to grow, but only very weakly," said Ven het Hof," adding that if weak growth causes a downward spiral in consumer spending, a bastion of stability for the German economy, a technical recession could be on the way in 2020.

Read moreGermany narrowly avoids recession with meager 0.1% Q3 growth

On Friday in Berlin, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier introduced the final draft of Germany's "National Industry Strategy 2030." 

The strategy outlines a set of policies to give "a lasting boost to the competitiveness of the entire industrial sector in Germany and Europe."

The strategy includes improving conditions at home to make German industry more competitive with proposals for tax breaks and lower energy costs.

Watch video 01:17

Black Friday: German retailers expect revenue boost

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany narrowly avoids recession with meager 0.1% Q3 growth

The German economy has surprised experts by growing slightly in the third quarter. The narrow escape was largely due to consumer spending. (14.11.2019)  

Thomas Cook's demise leaves its German operations hanging

The collapse of one of the world's oldest travel agencies leaves a question mark over its profitable German operations. Will the government step in and will an insurance scheme to compensate holidaymakers be enough? (23.09.2019)  

Germany staves off a retail 'apocalypse' — for now

A slower transition to online shopping means Germany hasn't yet seen the same huge number of store closures as the US and UK. Some top retailers, however, are now feeling the pinch amid a slowing economy. (13.05.2019)  

Global debt levels surging, but keep your calm

In most countries, the global financial crisis has led to a ballooning of sovereign debt levels. Large-scale economic stimulus programs and bank bailouts have been a costly affair, a fresh study bears out. (21.01.2019)  

Opinion: Where the heck is this recession?

Many people obviously can't wait to see the German economy plunge into a vale of tears. Of course, bad news tend to sell better, but DW's Henrik Böhme says the realities on the ground are different. (08.11.2019)  

WWW links

An English version of Germany's industry plan from February

Sign up for DW's newsletters here  

Audios and videos on the topic

Black Friday: German retailers expect revenue boost  

Thyssenkrupp: A steel giant fights for its future  

Related content

Düsseldorf | Thomas Cook Reisebüro

Thomas Cook Germany cancels all trips for 2020 12.11.2019

Hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers have had their trips canceled due to the company's insolvency. The company's insurance policy has already blown its limit, so customers will struggle to be fully compensated.

Euro / Münzen / Euromünzen

Germany narrowly avoids recession with meager 0.1% Q3 growth 14.11.2019

The German economy has surprised experts by growing slightly in the third quarter. The narrow escape was largely due to consumer spending.

Thomas Cook Passagiere am Flughafen Palma de Mallorca

UK travel giant Thomas Cook collapses, cancels all bookings 23.09.2019

Britain's oldest travel agency has ceased trading. The UK government has stated it has plans "in place" to rescue stranded holidaymakers, while Germany will allow insurance companies to take charge.

Advertisement