  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Oil & gas industry
General view after the avalanche of the terrain in Debanttal.
Authorities have warned skiers in Austria of an increased danger of avalanches this weekendImage: APA/picture alliance/dpa
CatastropheAustria

More killed by avalanches in Austrian Alps

37 minutes ago

Several tourists and skiers have died this weekend in Austria as a result of avalanches. Authorities are warning of the dangers of skiing in the current weather.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N7r9

At least eight people have died this weekend in Austria due avalanches in the west of the country, with Austrian authorities raising the alert level to four on a scale of five.

Three skiers were recovered dead on Sunday, in addition to a 59-year-old man who was trying to remove the snow with his tractor. 

Officials in the Austrian state of Tyrol have urgently cautioned tourists, skiers and other winter sports athletes to avoid the slopes, especially unsecured off-piste slopes, amid a very high avalanche risk.

Series of avalanches in Tyrol

Despite the high alert level, skiing athletes and enthusiasts have begun flocking to ski resorts in Austria as the snowfall increased, after a slow start to the winter delayed the skiing season.

No snow, no skiing in the Alps

However, heavy snowfall and wind over the past two days have increased the avalanche danger. On Saturday, some thirty avalanches were reported in Tyrol alone. Eleven of the avalanches involved missing people, with rescue efforts slowed by poor visibility and weather conditions.

Authorities have continued to warn of further avalanches in several countries' Alpine regions.

A Bavarian woman was killed by an avalanche in the German speaking autonomous northern Italian region of South Tyrol on Saturday. 

The Bavarian avalanche warning service, meanwhile, also reported a series of weekend avalanches, often triggered by skiers, but said that nobody was seriously injured.

rmt/msh (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Ukraine updates: Scholz says tank agreement stops escalation

Conflicts16 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Namibia Laidlaw Peringanda Herero-Aktivist

Namibians remember Germany's colonial rule

Namibians remember Germany's colonial rule

SocietyFebruary 4, 202308:48 min
More from Africa

Asia

Pervez Musharraf

Pervez Musharraf: A soldier on many fronts

Pervez Musharraf: A soldier on many fronts

Politics9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Blue AfD logo with red arrow pointing upwards and the words Alternative für Deutschland

Germany's far-right AfD marks 10 years since its founding

Germany's far-right AfD marks 10 years since its founding

Politics8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Flowers and mementos are left in front of a garage where a young girl was shot dead.

Cocaine capital: Antwerp fears drug-related attacks may rise

Cocaine capital: Antwerp fears drug-related attacks may rise

SocietyFebruary 4, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon goes by MBS

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

HistoryFebruary 3, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil's retired ship called Sao Paulo seen sailing across the Atlantic

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 4, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage