  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
BusinessEurope

Moody's downgrades France's credit rating

December 14, 2024

France's newly appointed premier faces the challenge of bringing down the country's spiraling fiscal deficit and thrashing out a 2025 budget.

https://p.dw.com/p/4o8cf
Francois Bayrou und Emmanuel Macron in Paris
The downgrade comes hours after President Emmanuel Macron named veteran centrist politician Francois Bayrou as prime ministerImage: abaca/picture alliance

Ratings agency Moody's on Friday downgraded France's credit rating to "Aa3" from "Aa2," in a move that is likely to add pressure on the country's government to tackle its debt and deficit woes. 

It is three levels below the maximum rating given by Moody's. Rival credit rating agencies S&P and Fitch have already cut France to equivalent levels.

Francois Bayrou takes over as French Prime Minister

What did Moody's say?

Moody's cited France's "political fragmentation" in its decision.

"The decision to downgrade France's ratings to Aa3 reflects our view that France's public finances will be substantially weakened by the country's political fragmentation which, for the foreseeable future, will constrain the scope and magnitude of measures that could narrow large deficits," the ratings agency said in a statement.

"Looking ahead, there is now very low probability that the next government will sustainably reduce the size of fiscal deficits beyond next year," it added.

French PM Barnier toppled in no-confidence vote

What to know about the crisis in France

The decision comes hours after President Emmanuel Macron named veteran centrist politician Francois Bayrou as his fourth prime minister this year.

Bayrou's predecessor, Michel Barnier, had to step down last week after parliament ousted his government in a historic no-confidence vote following a standoff over next year's budget.

Lawmakers opposed Barnier's plans to cut government expenditure to the tune of €60 billion to control France's spiraling fiscal deficit. 

Bayrou now faces the challenge of getting on board a divided legislature and formulating a 2025 budget which can contain the economic turmoil.

mfi/sri (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

French President Emmanuel Macron giving his televised address

France's Macron vows to stay in office as PM steps down

France's Macron vows to stay in office as PM steps down

The ouster of Prime Minister Michel Barnier's minority government threatens to plunge France into political turmoil. President Emmanuel Macron said he would name a new prime minister in the coming days.
PoliticsDecember 5, 2024
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier attends a debate at the National Assembly

French lawmakers set to vote on ousting Prime Minister Barnier

French lawmakers set to vote on ousting Prime Minister Barnier

Should Prime Minister Michel Barnier's administration be ousted, it will be first time France has witnessed such an event in more than 60 years.
PoliticsDecember 4, 2024