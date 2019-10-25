 Monty Python star John Cleese turns 80 | Film | DW | 25.10.2019

Film

Monty Python star John Cleese turns 80

For international fans, nobody gives a better impression of the quintessential Brit than John Cleese. The Monty Python co-founder has been facing criticism for his political remarks. He now turns 80.

  • Film still: 'Monty Python's Flying Circus' with John Cleese (picture-alliance/United Archives/TopFoto)

    From Monty Python to Shrek: A selection of John Cleese films

    Monty Python's Flying Circus

    The iconic comedy TV show of the six-member collective initially aired on the BBC from 1969 to 1974. The Monty Python's skits established a new genre of comedy combining surreal scenes, black comedy, cartoons and slapstick that still influences comedians to this day.

  • Film still 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' 1975 picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    From Monty Python to Shrek: A selection of John Cleese films

    Monty Python and the Holy Grail

    The group's international breakthrough came in 1975 with this parody of the legend of King Arthur's quest for the Holy Grail. They achieved that feat without even having enough money to afford actual horses in the film — which is why they came up with the running joke of knights riding on invisible horses, using coconut halves as sound effects.

  • Film still 'Monty Python's Life of Brian' (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    From Monty Python to Shrek: A selection of John Cleese films

    Monty Python's Life of Brian

    Brian Cohen, born on the same day and next door to Jesus Christ, is mistaken for the Messiah for his entire life. At the time of its release in 1979, the provocative satire was accused of blasphemy by various religious groups. Some countries such as Norway and Ireland even banned the film — and that became a promotional tagline for the cult movie.

  • Film still: The Meaning of Life (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    From Monty Python to Shrek: A selection of John Cleese films

    Monty Python's The Meaning of Life

    The seven-chapter film deals with the eternal question: What is the meaning of life? At the end of the film, the answer is provided to a newsreader in an envelope: "Try and be nice to people, avoid eating fat, read a good book every now and then, get some walking in, and try and live together in peace and harmony with people of all creeds and nations." It won Cannes' Grand Prix in 1983.

  • Film still 'A Fish Called Wanda' (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    From Monty Python to Shrek: A selection of John Cleese films

    A Fish Called Wanda

    A gang of diamond thieves who double-cross each other, a charitable defense attorney, an innocent fish and a romance: Those were the ingredients of the comedy written by John Cleese and directed by Charles Crishton. Cleese's performance as the barrister won him a British Academy Film Award for best actor.

  • Film still 'Fierce Creatures' (picture-alliance/Cover Images)

    From Monty Python to Shrek: A selection of John Cleese films

    Fierce Creatures

    What worked well once, can't possibly go wrong the second time around, thought Cleese as he wrote this comedy reuniting the ensemble of "A Fish Called Wanda." However, the 1997 film was in no way as successful as its predecessor. Cleese said afterwards that if there was anything he regretted in his life, it was making "Fierce Creatures" — and marrying his third wife.

  • Film still 'Die Another Day' with John Cleese (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    From Monty Python to Shrek: A selection of John Cleese films

    James Bond

    He appeared for the first time in a James Bond Film in 1999, "The World Is Not Enough" (1999). His character was then promoted in "Die Another Day" (2002), becoming the new quartermaster, aka Q. But Cleese didn't reappear in the subsequent films — the actor's typical silliness wouldn't have been an appropriate fit for the new, hard agent 007 embodied by Daniel Craig.

  • Film still from 'Shrek' (AP)

    From Monty Python to Shrek: A selection of John Cleese films

    Shrek

    In the "Shrek" series, John Cleese voiced the character of King Harold, the father of Princess Fiona. The king is repulsed by the green ogre who is to become his son-in-law and tries to stop him from marrying his daughter. John Cleese also voiced other characters in animated films including "Trolls," "Winnie the Pooh," "Planes" and many more.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (eg)


"I feel like I'm 43," John Cleese told UK talk show host Lorraine Kelly not too long ago, adding that he'd make sure no members of the Monty Python comedy group show up for his 80th birthday on Sunday, October 27. That might or might not have been a joke, which is as difficult to say as where the famous comedian is planning on celebrating the event.

John Cleese was born on October 27, 1939 in Somerset. At 1.96 meters Cleese was already taller than most adults when he was just 13. He was the butt of many a joke, but would react with humor when teased, just like he did when his emotionally cold mother invariably introduced him with the words: "He was an accident." John Cleese was in therapy for years, and his relationship with women was strained into adulthood, he once said. He is currently on his fourth marriage.

Read more: Silly walks: Python fans get into their stride in Budapest

Cleese studied law in Cambridge, where he also began to act in plays. After finishing law school, he wrote a radio comedy for the BBC, toured with his theater group and eventually, he and five other actors founded the Monty Python comedy group. In 1969, the BBC commissioned the ensemble to create a TV series — without an inkling of what the comedians would come up with. As a result, the first episodes of Monty Python's Flying Circus,a show that was to become cult,were broadcast very late at night.

film still Monty Python Flying Circus (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Librar)

Serious business: John Cleese and the 'silly walk'

No compromise

Cleese left the show after three seasons. Along with his first wife, he wrote Fawlty Towers,a sitcom in which he played a sarcastic hotel manager by the name of Basil Fawlty.

Cleese returned to the Pythons for the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail and Life of Brian four years later.In 1989, the Monty Python members sang "Always look on the bright side of life" from Life of Brian at fellow Monty Python Graham Chapman's funeral service.

Six years earlier, the group had broken up after their award-winning musical sketch comedy film from 1983, The Meaning of Life. John Cleese in particular said he no longer wanted to have to compromise as much. "I no longer wanted to be part of a group that outvoted me," he told the German news magazine Der Spiegel in a 2015 interview — a year after he got together with the old gang for a night of songs and sketches in The Last Night Of Monty Python. Tickets for the last joint performance were sold out within a minute, so the show was broadcast in about 1,500 cinemas all over Europe, with about 450 movie theaters showing the event live.

Read more: 'Mein Kampf' is appropriate for Texas prisons, 'Monty Python' not so much

Watch video 01:03

Silly walk fans make big strides in Budapest

Uptight British male

Cleese wrote the screenplay for a film that became one of his greatest successes, the 1988 comedy A Fish called Wanda. In it, Cleese embodied his favorite character, an uptight British snob. He played the ingenious inventor Q in two James Bond movies and a ghost in the first two Harry Potter films, as well as lending his voice to numerous characters in animated films.

John Cleese was active outside the film industry, too. He co-wrote a self-help book on family life with his former therapist, Robin Skynner; he edited brochures for the Dalai Lama, shot documentaries and served as Rector of the University of St Andrews. The comedian declined a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) from the Queen.

Pro-Brexit

For years, Cleese lived in Santa Barbara, California. He briefly returned to England before moving to the Caribbean island of Nevis, not without voicing displeasure about his native country, saying that he voted for Brexit to protest "bureaucratic control." The fact that Nevis is a tax haven should be duly noted.

Monty Python 2014 (picture alliance / AP Images)

Monty Python got together for a reunion in 2014

The former Monty Python faced criticism for commenting that London was no longer an English city," referring to its multicultural population. "These comments make John Cleese sound like he's in character as Basil Fawlty," said London mayor Sadiq Khan. "Londoners know that our diversity is our greatest strength."

'Always look on the bright side of life'

As wildfires ravaged California late last year, a jocular remark on Twitter about grilled food also antagonized people. "I love John a lot," his Monty Python colleague Terry Gilliam once said. "But I just don't agree with the way he sees the world."

Whether we are seeing an aging comedian threatening to lose his sense of timing, or whether John Cleese is actually more like some of the characters he has personified than we thought, he's 80th birthday is an opportunity to remind him: "Always look on the bright side of life!"

