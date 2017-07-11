Montenegro's government toppled in no-confidence vote

Lawmakers in Montenegro ousted the government on Friday after internal disputes and weeks of political deadlock.

Parliament passed a no-confidence motion in Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic and his cabinet.

They voted 43-11 in favor of the motion against Krivokapic.

Montenegro's government toppled from within

Krivokapic's conservative pro-Serbian government has been plagued by bitter infighting since it came to power in 2020.

Friday's vote was supported by opposition parties and even a junior partner in the government, the progressive URA party.

They have accused Krivokapic's government of sluggish handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, failing to bring in investments and create jobs, and a slowdown in European integration.

"Things are not working. It is our responsibility to offer a solution and move to a new stage of development for the sake of the country's European future," Milos Konatar, lawmaker from the URA party said.

Krivokapic, who was not present at the debate, already predicted on Thursday that his cabinet "could not survive an attack from within."

"This is not the day to be triumphant. We have serious work ahead to bring Montenegro out of a crisis," said Danijel Zivkovic of the opposition Democratic Party of Socialists.

What happens next?

Montenegro's president, Milo Djukanovic, must nominate a prime minister-designate within a month.

There is also a chance that politicians could form a minority government.

The opposition Democratic Party of Socialists, which ruled Montenegro for 30 years before the Krivokapic government replaced it, said it is happy with either scenario.

