Montenegro: Shooting leaves several dead, suspect on the run

Police in Montenegro were hunting a shooter who killed at least seven people in the city of Cetinje, local media reported. The authorities urged people to stay in their homes.

A 45-year-old man killed several people in Montenegro's historic city of Cetinje, and remains on the run, authorities said on Wednesday.

National broadcaster RTCG and other local media said five adults and two children were killed. Four people were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The shooter remains at large.

Police described the suspect as armed and dangerous.

They said the incident "is not a consequence of high-risk showdowns between organized crime groups. "

Authorities urged residents to remain calm and stay indoors.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic went to the hospital where the wounded were being treated and announced three days of mourning.

"This is a terrible tragedy that has affected us all," said Spajic. "All police teams are out."

Cetinje lies some 30 kilometers (18 miles) west of the capital, Podgorica.

More to come…