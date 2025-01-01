Montenegro: Shooting leaves several dead, suspect on the run

Police in Montenegro were hunting a shooter who killed at least seven people in the city of Cetinje, local media reported. The authorities urged people to stay in their homes.

A 45-year-old man killed several people in Montenegro's historic city of Cetinje, authorities said on Wednesday.

The shooter remains at large, according to police.

What else do we know about the shooting?

National broadcaster RTCG and other local media said five adults and two children were killed. Four people were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

According to media reports, the suspect had engaged in a brawl at a restaurant, and later returned and opened fire at the establishment. Afterwards, he went to another site and killed a woman and two children.

Authorities urged residents to remain calm and stay indoors, with police describing the suspect as armed and dangerous.

They said the incident "is not a consequence of high-risk showdowns between organized crime groups."

RTCG said that the suspect was previously known to police for erratic behavior and had been detained for illicit possession of firearms.

PM declares mourning period, vows stricter gun laws

Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic went to the hospital where the wounded were being treated and announced three days of mourning.

"This is a terrible tragedy that has affected us all," said Spajic. "All police teams are out."

Spajic said that authorities would tighten criteria for carrying firearms and would consider a total ban on the weapons.

He added that Montenegro would also need to resolve a "chronic shortage" of police officers in all of the country's municipalities.

Police from the capital, Podgorica, were sent as reinforcements to secure the crime scene and search for the suspect, according to RTCG.

Cetinje, which was Montenegro's capital from 1878 to 1947, lies some 30 kilometers (18 miles) west of Podgorica.

In 2022, 11 people were killed in Cetinje in a shooting rampage after a family dispute.

