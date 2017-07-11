Montenegro shooting leaves at least 11 dead — reports

At least 11 people were killed during a mass shooting in Montenegro's central city of Cetinje on Friday, the country's public broadcaster said. The city is 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, the capital of the small Balkan nation.

Montenegro's public broadcaster RTCG also said that six people were wounded, including a member of the police.

RTCG, quoting witnesses, said the attacker, who was earlier involved in a family dispute, was randomly shooting at people walking in the street, including children. The shooter was later killed after firing at police officers, the broadcaster reported.

According to unofficial information from RTCG, the attacker is 34-year-old Vuk B.

Four of the wounded were transferred to a hospital in Cetinje while two others with serious wounds were sent to the Clinical Center in Podgorica.

According to the local newspaper Pobjeda, at least ten people were injured.

Police still have not issued an official statement about the attack, however a police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed the number of killed to AFP.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as developments unfold.

dh/dj (AP, AFP)