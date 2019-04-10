 Montenegro football coach Tumbakovic fired over Kosovo game | News | DW | 08.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Montenegro football coach Tumbakovic fired over Kosovo game

Football officials in Montenegro fired national coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic after he refused to lead the team in a qualifier with Kosovo. Tumbakovic's homeland Serbia does not recognize Kosovo as a country.

Montenegro coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic (picture-alliance/empics/N. Potts)

Serbian-born football coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic was removed from his position as Montenegro's national team chief on Saturday after he boycotted the game between Montenegro and Kosovo. The two Balkan nations finished the Friday European Championship qualifier with a 1-1 draw.

The Montenegro Football Association said the decision to oust Tumbakovic was made "unanimously."

The coach's decision was "not only an unpleasant surprise, but also a breach of his professional duties stipulated by his contract," they added.

Tumbakovic is a Serbian national. The government in Belgrade sees Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, as a breakaway province and rejects its statehood. In contrast, the small nation of Montenegro recognizes Kosovo as an independent nation.

Red Star players stay away

In addition to Tumbakovic, two Serbian-born Montenegro players also boycotted the Friday match. Both Mirko Ivanic and Filip Stojkovic play for Red Star Belgrade, and local media reported intense pressure from fan groups in Serbia to keep them away from the pitch.

Montenegro football officials also referred to "pressure from certain circles" to push Ivanic and Stojkovic into boycott.

Non-sporting matters "won out against football and sport in this case," they added.

Montenegro played against Kosovo behind closed doors, with no fans present. The country had been given a crowd ban after its fans hurled racist abuse at dark-skinned England players in March. England won the match 5-1.

dj/rc (AP, Reuters, Beta)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

'Mentally still in primary school': Racism and nationalism ingrained in Balkan football

England players Danny Rose, Raheem Sterling and Callum Hudson-Odoi became the latest victims of racism in Balkan football this week. But authorities in the region still have trouble even acknowledging the problem. (27.03.2019)  

Serbia, Kosovo agree to talks following Berlin summit

A Balkan summit in Berlin has ended with Serbia and Kosovo agreeing to work together to diffuse existing tensions. Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron had hoped to restart a dialogue. (30.04.2019)  

Champions League: Xherdan Shaqiri left out for Liverpool's trip to Belgrade

Shaqiri has not traveled to Belgrade for Liverpool's Champions League match against Red Star. His omission comes nearly five months after he was fined for a hand gesture made during a World Cup match against Serbia. (06.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Related content

Kosovo Faroe Islands Nations League Soccer

Inside Europe: Kosovo's football team and national identity 10.04.2019

Kosovo's national football team have been taking part in their first-ever European Championship qualifying match. Football's world and European governing bodies only admitted Kosovo three years ago. And the team's made rapid progress. That's helping with the tricky matter of national identity. Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia 11 years ago — but loyalties to Albania still run deep.

Deutschland Westbalkan-Gipfel Merkel und Macron

Serbia, Kosovo agree to talks following Berlin summit 30.04.2019

A Balkan summit in Berlin has ended with Serbia and Kosovo agreeing to work together to diffuse existing tensions. Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron had hoped to restart a dialogue.

Serbien | Nis | Militärparade

My Europe: Serbia's military parade between the East and the West 10.05.2019

Serbia's government wanted to hold a military parade marking two decades since NATO launched airstrikes against the country. Under pressure, Belgrade moved the event to the WWII Victory Day – kind of, says Andrej Ivanji.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  