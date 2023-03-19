Montenegro election heading to a runoff — projections

Montenegrins have voted in a presidential election that could help shape the small Adriatic country's attitude towards the West and its relations with neighboring Serbia.

Voters in Montenegro cast ballots on Sunday in a presidential election marred by political turmoil and uncertainty over whether the tiny Balkan NATO member state would go ahead with its bid to join the EU or seek to improve ties with Serbia and Russia.

After polls closed in the evening, a projection from the Center for Monitoring and Research said a second-round runoff on April 2 will be required to choose a winner. This was expected before the first round.

Incumbent President Milo Djukanovic was projected to win the most votes by a fairly comfortable margin, at 35.5%, but well short of the absolute majority required for outright victory.

Former Economy Minister Jakov Milatovic, a western-educated, pro-European economist, was projected to win 28.8%.

Meanwhile, the country's leading pro-Serb and pro-Russian politician, Andrija Mandic, trailed in third with 19.2%. Though the results are only based on a statistical sample, the margins between candidates are large enough that any change in their overall ranking would be surprising.

Observers had suggested that Milatovic, who served in the government elected after the 2020 parliamentary vote but later split from the ruling coalition, could stand the best chance of making it into the runoff against Djukanovic.

Djukanovic has held top political posts in the country for 33 years. He and his Democratic Party of Socialists led Montenegro to independence from Serbia in 2006 and defied Russia to join NATO in 2017.

However, an alliance dominated by parties seeking closer ties with Serbia and Russia ousted DPS from power in 2020.

Political crisis in Montenegro

Sunday's vote came amid a yearlong political crisis marked by no-confidence votes in two separate governments and a row between lawmakers and Djukanovic over the president's refusal to name a new prime minister.

On Thursday, Djukanovic dissolved parliament and scheduled snap elections for June 11. A victory in the presidential election would bolster the chances of the winner's party in the parliamentary vote.

Over the years, Montenegro has been divided between those who identify as Montenegrins and those who see themselves as Serbs and opposed the country's 2006 independence from a former union with neighboring and much larger Serbia.

Following the invasion of Ukraine last year, Montenegro joined EU sanctions against Russia. The Kremlin has placed Montenegro on its list of unfriendly states.

