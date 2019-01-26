 Mont Blanc glacier could melt, collapse, experts warn | News | DW | 25.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Mont Blanc glacier could melt, collapse, experts warn

Italy's Planpincieux glacier in the Mont Blanc mountain region is melting at an accelerated rate, alarming nearby residents in Aosta Valley. The section of the glacier concerned weighs around 250,000 tons.

Italian officer at Planpincieux glacier

Experts warned that a massive glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc is melting at an accelerated rate and is close to collapse.

Authorities attributed this year's intense summer heat as the reason behind the melting glacier close to the northern Italian town of Courmayeur.

"With the anomalous summer heat recorded in August and the first half of September, the glacier is melting at an average of 35 centimeters (13.7 inches) per day, with peaks of 50/60 centimeters on some days," said Moreno Vignolini, Courmayeur's town spokesman.

Vignolini dismissed claims that the melting process threatens to destroy the town below. "There are no homes, only a few unoccupied chalets," he reassured.

Map showing Mont Blanc and Courmayeur EN

However, he warned that a chunk of the glacier is in danger of crashing into a valley parallel to the Courmayeur valley. The section of the glacier concerned weighs around 250,000 tons and is at risk of breaking away.

Read more: Switzerland: high-altitude wake for melted Pizol glacier

Travel restrictions at Mont Blanc

The Planpincieux glacier is located in the Alps on the Grande Jorasses peak of the Mont Blank mountain range surrounded by Italy, France and Switzerland.

Stefano Miserocchi, mayor of Courmayeur, had ordered the night-time closure of the road leading to Val Ferret at Mont Blanc on Tuesday evening.

Access to the region below the glacier, which is popular with tourists, has also been limited and road traffic is restricted to three sessions throughout the day. From Friday an alternative route will be available according to local authorities.

Read moreFrance restricts access to Mont Blanc to combat overcrowding

Mont Blanc mountain range

The glacier, which forms part of the Mont Blanc mountain range, is melting at an average of 35 cm per day

Climate change to blame

The Secure Mountain Foundation, which has monitored the glacier for the Aosta Valley region since 2013, alerted local officials of potential avalanches on the Grandes Jorasses slope.

Jean Pierre Fosson, the foundation's secretary-general, said the temperature of the water flowing below the glacier "exposes it to the global warming in progress."

The glacier began experiencing unusual collapses in October 2018. It wasn't until the accelerated rate of the latest detachment that prompted Fosson to signal a warning to the town mayor.

Courmayeur's mayor said the "phenomena once again show how the mountain is going through a period of major change due to climate factors and, therefore, it is particularly vulnerable."

However, Fosson advised locals not to panic and said that the foundation will continue to monitor the glacier; emphasizing "unprecedented" preventative measures were being taken.

Fosson added that the glacier chunk might not even break at all and if it does, it might break off in a single block or simply crumble away.

  • A girl attending the ceremony to mark the passing of Iceland's Okjokull ice sheet holds a globe-shaped placard with a picture of the earth and the slogan pull the emergency brake.

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Death of a glacier

    Iceland paid tribute to its Okjokull ice sheet on Sunday, holding a funeral for the first glacier lost to climate change. Known as 'Ok' for short, Okjokull lost its status as a glacier in 2014. At Sunday's ceremony, mourners unveiled a plaque announcing that all the country's main glaciers are expected to follow the same path in the next 200 years.

  • An aerial image of Antarctica's Thwaites glacier

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Antarctica: Huge glacier, huge risk

    The Thwaites Glacier, part of the West Antarctic ice sheet, is believed to pose the greatest risk to rising sea levels in the future. If it collapses and flows into the sea, it could trigger a 50 cm sea level rise, a NASA-funded study found earlier this year. Antarctica is home to 50 times more ice than all the world's mountain glaciers combined.

  • Lumps of ice flowing in water at Chile's Grey Glacier

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Patagonian beauty melting

    Chile's Grey Glacier is in the Patagonian Icefields, which account for the largest expanse of ice in the southern hemisphere outside of Antarctica. Researchers are closely monitoring the melt in the region, as it could help them understand how other glaciers, such as those in Antarctica and Greenland, could look in warmer climates of the future.

  • The Rhone Glacier in Switzerland

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Alpine ice wrapped up for summer

    The Rhone Glacier in Switzerland is the source of the river Rhone. For several years, scientists have been covering its ice with UV-resistant white blankets during summer, in an attempt to slow the melting. Researchers say our warming climate could eradicate two thirds of the ice in Alpine glaciers by the end of this century.

  • A small group of people stands at the foot of a mountain

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    New Zealand: From hiking to helicopter

    Franz Josef Glacier in New Zealand's South Island is a popular tourist destination. The glacier used to follow a cyclical pattern of advance and retreat. But since 2008, Franz Josef has been rapidly shrinking. Guides used to be able to lead tourists straight onto the glacier by foot. Now, the only way they can get there is to fly in by helicopter.

  • Tansania Mount Kilimanjaro

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    African ice disappearing

    Glaciers on Mount Kilimanjaro are also at risk. Back in 2012, NASA-supported researchers estimated what is left of the ice on Africa's highest mountain would be gone by 2020. Kilimanjaro is a top attraction for tourists in Tanzania, and a crucial generator of revenue in a country where the majority of people live below the poverty line.

  • Kayakers on Valdez Glacier Lake in Alaska

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Melting dangerously

    The US state of Alaska is home to thousands of glaciers. Some of them are melting 100 times faster than scientists previously thought, a 2019 study found. Earlier this month, two Germans and an Austrian were found dead after going kayaking on Valdez Glacier Lake. Officials say the tourists were likely killed by falling glacial ice.

  • Greenland's Jakobshavn glacier

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Greenland's Jakobshavn: Growth is not enough

    Jakobshaven, Greenland's largest glacier, is actually growing, a NASA study revealed earlier this year. But while one edge of the glacier has thickened slightly since 2016, the overall ice sheet is still melting rapidly, far outweighing expansion. Scientists believe the growth is due to an influx of unusually cold water from the north Atlantic - but they expect warmer waters will soon return.

    Author: Loveday Wright


mvb/sms (AFP, AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Greta Thunberg kicks off UN Youth Climate Summit

The climate summit came just a day after millions of people took to the streets across the world as part of the Global Climate Strike. Thunberg hit out at older generations for doing little to curb carbon emissions. (21.09.2019)  

5-year period ending 2019 on pace to be hottest on record: UN

The world will need to increase efforts against climate change three-to-fivefold to prevent a 1.5-2 degree Celsius rise in temperature, a UN report found. The 2015-2019 period will be the hottest on record. (22.09.2019)  

France restricts access to Mont Blanc to combat overcrowding

Climbers wanting to scale the EU's highest peak now have to book a room in one of its shelters before making the ascent. The new rules aim to reduce risks caused by overcrowding. (01.06.2019)  

Switzerland: high-altitude wake for melted Pizol glacier

Those in attendance wore dark outfits and some laid flowers. The "funeral march" took place as world leaders and youth activists prepared for a major United Nations summit on climate change. (23.09.2019)  

The fate of glaciers around the world

As Iceland marks the first loss of one of its glaciers to climate change, the melting of glaciers in other parts of the world continues to gain momentum. (19.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration  

Related content

Hubschrauberabsturz in Italien

Italian Alps: Fatalities in plane-helicopter collision above glacier 26.01.2019

Four Germans were among those killed in a mid-air collision between a helicopter and a light aircraft in the Italian Alps. Two people survived the crash over the Rutor glacier in the Aosta Valley.

Advertisement