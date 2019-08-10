 Monsoon floods wreak havoc on India, death toll up | News | DW | 11.08.2019

News

Monsoon floods wreak havoc on India, death toll up

Parts of southern and western India have been hit hard by heavy torrential rain. The resulting floods and landslides have claimed many lives and forced hundreds of thousands of people to take shelter in relief camps.

Monsoon floods wreak havoc on India

The death toll from a fresh spell of monsoon-driven floods in India has jumped to 154 and affected more than 1 million residents, officials said on Sunday.      

Heavy rain and landslides have also forced hundreds of thousands of people in southern and western India to take shelter in relief camps, while train services were cancelled in several flood-hit areas.

Read more: Indian navy rescues 700 passengers from flooded train

Officials warned that fuel shortages were widespread in districts that were cut off from larger cities.

The states of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat were the worst-hit, but others like Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Andhra Pradesh have also reported flooding.

Rescue teams sit on a boat

Teams from the disaster response force, army, navy and air force have been deployed for rescue and relief operations

Authorities said rescue teams from the disaster response force, army, navy and air force were deployed in those states for rescue and relief operations.

In the state of Kerala alone, at least 57 people were killed in rain-related incidents. "Several houses are still covered under 10-12 feet (3-3.6 meters) of deep mud. This is hampering rescue work," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

"The flood situation remains grim and agencies are on high alert in six districts. Many deaths have been reported in rain-triggered landslides in Wayanad and Malappuram districts," a government official in Kerala said.

Commuters move through a flooded road near Srirangapatna in Mandya district, Karnataka state, India

Deforestation, poor urban planning and increased urbanization contribute to the rise in the intensity of the floods

Immense destruction

Authorities remain worried that rescue operations would be hit by thunderstorms and rainfall predicted in some parts of Kerala.

In neighboring Karnataka state, several structures at world heritage site Hampi, an ancient town, were flooded.

India's monsoon season lasts from June to September. It sees heavy rains which refill the country's water reservoirs and are vital for agriculture, but cause immense destruction and loss of life.

Dozens died in floods in India, particularly in the eastern states of Bihar and Assam, last month, with the inundation causing heavy losses to farms, homes and infrastructure.

Experts point to rising deforestation, poor urban planning and increased urbanization as the reasons behind the rise in the intensity of the floods.

India's main opposition Congress party called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide relief packages.

  A man rescues a drowning man from a flooded area

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Coming to the rescue

    A man rescues a drowning man as monsoon rains cause flash floods and landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala. More than 200,000 people have been forced to take shelter in relief camps.

  A flooded street in Kerala.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Flooded streets

    Witnesses say that looking down on towns in flooded Kerala is like looking down on a sea dotted with houses and cars in muddy flood waters. Rescue teams, including military personnel, have stepped up efforts to evacuate thousands of people trapped by the waters.

  Rescue workers evacuate people from flooded areas

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Floodgates opened

    People are being evacuated after authorities opened the gates of Idamalayar, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dams to prevent potentially disastrous breaches. Authorities have taken the unprecedented step of opening the floodgates of 80 water reservoirs so far.

  People are airlifted by Indian Navy soldiers during a rescue operation at a flooded area.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Massive rescue operation

    Hundreds of troops have led a desperate operation to rescue families trapped by rising floods. Helicopters have been used to airlift stranded victims from rooftops and to drop food and water packages in the worst-affected areas.

  Indian rescuers conduct rescue operations after a landslide at Kuttampuzha village in Ernakulam district of Kerala.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Landslides follow the rain

    Heavy rains over the past eight days triggered flooding, landslides and home and bridge collapses, severely disrupting air and train services in Kerala state, a popular tourist destination. Landslides have also contributed to the death toll.

  A view of partially submerged houses in rain water, at flood affected areas, in Thiruvananthapuram.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Monsoon fury

    Monsoon rains kill hundreds of people every year in India. The season runs from June to September. Kerala has been hit with 37 percent more rainfall than normal since the beginning of this monsoon, the Meteorological Department said.

  An elderly woman being rescued in Kerala.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Brief respite from rains

    With heavy rains stopping after a week, rescuers moved quickly to take people marooned by floods to 1,500 state-run camps. With the weather department expecting rains to continue into the weekend, the state remains on high alert.


sri/jlw (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)

