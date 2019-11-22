'Monsieur Bach' at the Bachfest in Lepizig

Concert Hour is your ticket to the German classical music festival scene. From the Schwetzingen Festival to the Bayreuth Festival, the Bachfest in Leipzig and the Beethovenfest in Bonn, we have the picks of the season: two hours of music, updated regularly.

Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.

This time, we visit one of Germany's best known festivals: the Bachfest in Leipzig. With over 150 events, it attracts 73,000 visitors from all over the world. Most of the overseas visitors come from the US, Japan and Australia.

It's hard to evade Johann Sebastian Bach in Leipzig — nor would one want to. A visit to St. Thomas' church, where Bach worked for 27 years, is definitely on the tourist agenda, and many come to lay a flower on his grave in the altar space. A concert with the St. Thomas boy choir is usually also part of the package.

Part one:

Bach didn't have to go to France or any other country to pick up the newest musical styles of his time because many major European composers came to the Duke's court in Weimar when Bach worked there, years before he moved to Leipzig. And even if they didn't, he'd copy out their music if it was published, thus absorbing those various styles into his own.

These are the things that made Bach a truly international composer. There was even something international about his official title in Weimar, Hofcompositeur Bach, a mix of German and French meaning "Court Composer Bach." Hofcompositeur Bach was the motto of the most recent Bachfest in Leipzig.

In the 18th century, German royalty had its eye on Versailles, residence of the French kings. Anything in fashion at Versailles was certain to be imitated, including the music, and Bach did it too. Showcasing French-influenced music by Bach was the aim of the most recent Bachfest.

Gotthold Schwarz is the 17th successor to Johann Sebastian Bach in the position of Cantor of St. Thomas'

Johann Sebastian Bach

Fantasy in G Major for organ, BWV 572 (Piece d'Orgue)

Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major, BWV 1068

Marc-Antoine Charpentier

Te Deum in D Major, H. 146

performed by:

Ulrich Böhme, organ

Gesine Adler, soprano

Cornelia Samuelis, soprano

Elvira Bill, alto

Patrick Grahl, tenor

Tobias Berndt, bass

Choir of St. Thomas' Leipzig

Freiburg Baroque Orchestra

Gotthold Schwarz, conductor

Recorded by Central German Radio (MDR) in St. Thomas' Church, Leipzig on June 14, 2019

Leipzig is not the only Bach city; his home town of Eisenach also has a Bach museum

Part two:

This hour we've start with something very unusual: a harpsichord duel pitting harpsichordist Ton Koopman against his former student Andreas Staier. It's inspired by a historical event, a competition between Johann Sebastian Bach and Louis Marchand that was scheduled to happen but never did. On the evening before the event in Dresden in August 1717, Marchand listened to Bach practice, got cold feet when he realized his adversary's prowess — and skipped town.

Then comes "Our mouth shall be filled with laughter," a cantata by Johann Sebastian Bach that is often performed during the Christmas season. It's a work that Bachfest director Michael Maul says transforms this venue, St. Thomas' Church Leipzig, into a hall in Versailles.

"Bach composed this cantata for the Christmas season here in Leipzig," Maul explained to DW. "But we're familiar with it in a different version, as the fourth orchestral suite. In his former position in Cöthen, Bach may have written it in as dinnerside music and later, in Lepizig, he integrated a Bible text into the music and recycled it into this Christmas cantata. How he managed to do that, I'll never know — taking a complex polyphonic score and working a Protestant hymn tune into it, thus combining the glamour and the pomp of Versailles with a Lutheran church service."

In Leipzig, he image of Bach adorns all sorts of everyday things

Louis Marchand

Harpsichord Suite No. 1

Suite No. 1 for harpsichord (excerpts)

Johann Sebastian Bach

French Suite No. 5 (excerpts)

Fugue for two harpsichords from the concerto in C Major, BWV 1061a

Johann Jakob Froberger

Toccata in D Minor from Libro secondo

performed by:

Ton Koopman, harpsichord

Andreas Staier, harpsichord

Johann Sebastian Bach

Unser Mund sei voll Lachens (Our mouth shall be filled with laughter), cantata, BWV 110

performed by:

Gesine Adler, soprano

Elvira Bill, alto

Patrick Grahl, tenor

Tobias Berndt, bass

Choir of St. Thomas' Leipzig

Freiburg Baroque Orchestra

Gotthold Schwarz, conductor

Recorded by Central German Radio (MDR) in St. Thomas' Church, Leipzig on June 14, 2019