 ′Monsieur Bach′ at the Bachfest in Lepizig | Music | DW | 30.01.2020

Music

'Monsieur Bach' at the Bachfest in Lepizig

In this festival concert, listen to music with a French flair in Bach's Orchestral Suite No. 3 along with music by a real Frenchman, Marc-Antoine Charpentier, and even a harpsichord duel.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Bachfest, part one

Concert Hour is your ticket to the German classical music festival scene. From the Schwetzingen Festival to the Bayreuth Festival, the Bachfest in Leipzig and the Beethovenfest in Bonn, we have the picks of the season: two hours of music, updated regularly.

Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.

This time, we visit one of Germany's best known festivals: the Bachfest in Leipzig. With over 150 events, it attracts 73,000 visitors from all over the world. Most of the overseas visitors come from the US, Japan and Australia. 

It's hard to evade Johann Sebastian Bach in Leipzig — nor would one want to. A visit to St. Thomas' church, where Bach worked for 27 years, is definitely on the tourist agenda, and many come to lay a flower on his grave in the altar space. A concert with the St. Thomas boy choir is usually also part of the package.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Bachfest, part two

Part one:

Bach didn't have to go to France or any other country to pick up the newest musical styles of his time because many major European composers came to the Duke's court in Weimar when Bach worked there, years before he moved to Leipzig. And even if they didn't, he'd copy out their music if it was published, thus absorbing those various styles into his own. 

These are the things that made Bach a truly international composer. There was even something international about his official title in Weimar, Hofcompositeur Bach, a mix of German and French meaning "Court Composer Bach." Hofcompositeur Bach was the motto of the most recent Bachfest in Leipzig. 

In the 18th century, German royalty had its eye on Versailles, residence of the French kings. Anything in fashion at Versailles was certain to be imitated, including the music, and Bach did it too. Showcasing French-influenced music by Bach was the aim of the most recent Bachfest.

Gotthold Schwarz conducting with a big smile ( Bach-Archiv Leipzig/Gert Mothes)

Gotthold Schwarz is the 17th successor to Johann Sebastian Bach in the position of Cantor of St. Thomas'

Johann Sebastian Bach 

  • Fantasy in G Major for organ, BWV 572 (Piece d'Orgue)   
  • Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major, BWV 1068

Marc-Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum in D Major, H. 146 

performed by:
Ulrich Böhme, organ
Gesine Adler, soprano
Cornelia Samuelis, soprano
Elvira Bill, alto
Patrick Grahl, tenor
Tobias Berndt, bass 
Choir of St. Thomas' Leipzig
Freiburg Baroque Orchestra 
Gotthold Schwarz, conductor

Recorded by Central German Radio (MDR) in St. Thomas' Church, Leipzig on June 14, 2019 

A score, a quill, an ink well and a pen (picture alliance/dpa/M. Schutt)

Leipzig is not the only Bach city; his home town of Eisenach also has a Bach museum

Part two: 

This hour we've start with something very unusual: a harpsichord duel pitting harpsichordist Ton Koopman against his former student Andreas Staier. It's inspired by a historical event, a competition between Johann Sebastian Bach and Louis Marchand that was scheduled to happen but never did. On the evening before the event in Dresden in August 1717, Marchand listened to Bach practice, got cold feet when he realized his adversary's prowess — and skipped town.  

Then comes "Our mouth shall be filled with laughter," a cantata by Johann Sebastian Bach that is often performed during the Christmas season. It's a work that Bachfest director Michael Maul says transforms this venue, St. Thomas' Church Leipzig, into a hall in Versailles.

"Bach composed this cantata for the Christmas season here in Leipzig," Maul explained to DW. "But we're familiar with it in a different version, as the fourth orchestral suite. In his former position in Cöthen, Bach may have written it in as dinnerside music and later, in Lepizig, he integrated a Bible text into the music and recycled it into this Christmas cantata. How he managed to do that, I'll never know — taking a complex polyphonic score and working a Protestant hymn tune into it, thus combining the glamour and the pomp of Versailles with a Lutheran church service." 

Bach's image on rental bikes (picture-alliance/dpa/J.Woitas)

In Leipzig, he image of Bach adorns all sorts of everyday things

Louis Marchand 
Harpsichord Suite No. 1  
Suite No. 1 for harpsichord  (excerpts)

Johann Sebastian Bach
French Suite No. 5 (excerpts)        
Fugue for two harpsichords from the concerto in C Major, BWV 1061a 

Johann Jakob Froberger
Toccata in D Minor from Libro secondo 

performed by: 
Ton Koopman, harpsichord
Andreas Staier, harpsichord 

Johann Sebastian Bach
Unser Mund sei voll Lachens (Our mouth shall be filled with laughter), cantata, BWV 110 

performed by: 
Gesine Adler, soprano 
Elvira Bill, alto
Patrick Grahl, tenor
Tobias Berndt, bass 
Choir of St. Thomas' Leipzig
Freiburg Baroque Orchestra 
Gotthold Schwarz, conductor
Recorded by Central German Radio (MDR) in St. Thomas' Church, Leipzig on June 14, 2019 

 

