 Monkeys and humans think more alike than we knew | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 15.07.2020

Science

Monkeys and humans think more alike than we knew

Certain patterns of thought seem typically human, especially when it comes to language learning. But are they really? A new study has shown that with the right training, even monkeys can learn grammar.

Macaque monkeys bathing in a hot spring (picture alliance/robertharding)

Humans and monkeys do not speak the same language, but their ways of thinking are much more similar than previously assumed. This is confirmed by new research results from the University of California, Berkeley, Harvard University and Carnegie Mellon University published in the journal Science Advances.

In an experiment with 100 test subjects from different age groups, cultures and species, the researchers found out that indigenous Chimane people from Bolivia, adults, preschool children from the US and macaque monkeys all have an affinity for so-called recursion.

Abstract concept

Recursion is a cognitive process that takes place in the brain when, for example, a person is arranging words, sentences or symbols that express complex commands, feelings or ideas.

Collage of four pictures of participants in the trial, including humans and a monkey.

Native Bolivians, adults and preschool children in the US and macaques took part in the experiment

It describes an abstract process in which rules are applied to something that has only come into being through the rules themselves, like a mirror reflecting its own mirror image that then continues indefinitely.

In linguistics, recursion describes the phenomenon that when breaking down a grammatical unit of a particular category, the same category can reappear. Practically all human languages are considered recursive.

The term recursive means backward or self-referential. Recursive patterns are fundamental to syntax and semantics in human language. An example is the nominal phrase "the dog of the wife of the pensioner." This is a sequence of individual nominal phrases that relate to each other and when strung together form a new one.

Another example of recursive structures are inserted subordinate clauses that themselves contain inserted subordinate clauses. By inserting "and" sentences, nested relative clauses or strings of adjectives, infinitely long sentences can be created.

Since these involve complex thought patterns, the researchers initially assumed that the monkeys would have less pronounced recursive abilities.

Learning symbol sequences

The participants were first trained to memorize different sequences of symbols, for example {()} or {[]}. These structures are analogous to certain linguistic nested structures.

Java Macaque

Macaque monkeys surprised researchers with their cognitive skills

The participants from the US and the monkeys used a touch screen to arrange the symbols. A bell signaled the correctness of the sequence; a buzzer went off when a symbol was in the wrong place. The monkeys were rewarded with juice and snacks for the correct arrangement.

Since the Chimanes, natives of the Amazon region of Bolivia, lead a reclusive life with little technology, they were presented with the symbols on paper index cards and received verbal feedback.

Remarkable similarity

In the next step of the experiment, all participants were asked to correctly arrange four images from different groupings shown in random order.

 All the test participants arranged the symbols in the list according to recursive patterns — some more, others less clearly. According to the researchers, it is remarkable that this basic similarity in the way the symbols were arranged could be proven.

That is because the adults from the group of Chimanes, preschool children from the US and monkeys all have one thing in common: They lack math or reading training.

Not as purely human as expected

The monkeys in particular performed much better in the experiment than the researchers had predicted.

Watch video 03:55

Helping Rwanda's golden monkeys with tourism

"Our data suggest that monkeys with sufficient training are cognitively capable of reproducing a recursive process. This ability is therefore not as uniquely human as previously thought," says Sam Chayette, who participated in the study as a doctoral student.

According to the study, the results offer new insights into the development of language. "For the first time, we have meaningful empirical data on the thought patterns of humans and also non-human primates," says study co-author Stephen Piantadosi, assistant professor of psychology at UC Berkeley.

"The results are consistent with other research findings that suggest that monkeys can also learn other structures that are part of human grammar," he says.

Monkeys learn grammar

To process and interpret language correctly, higher-level grammar structures must be understood. It is an ability that researchers have hypothetically attributed only to humans.

However, an experiment with baboons showed that the monkeys were able to learn so-called context-free grammatical structures. These follow a mirror principle, for example, AB/BA or ABC/CBA.

The monkeys had to follow a moving object on a touch screen. The object moved either according to the mirror principle or the context-dependent repetition principle (AB/AB, ABC/ABC). Every so often, errors were intentionally built into the sequences.

More similar than expected

The researchers found that the monkeys became aware of errors in the mirror sequence. They had thus internalized the underlying grammar pattern. However, the monkeys did not react to errors in the repetition sequences.

Repetition sequences are part of context-dependent grammar. Understanding this requires a greater capacity for thought.

The results thus show that although both recursion and the processing of complex grammatical structures are much more firmly anchored in human thinking, monkeys are also capable of learning both. The abilities are therefore not as uniquely human as previously assumed.

  • monkey in space (picture-alliance/dpa)

    From monkeys to tiny water bears: Animals in space

    Animals on a space mission

    The first ever monkey in space, Gordo, in 1958, unfortunately did not survive the flight. Miss Baker and Able (above) were luckier. The squirrel monkey and the rhesus monkey successfully completed their 15-minute mission into space in May, 1959 — nine minutes of which were zero-gravity.

  • monkey on a toy rocket (imago/UIG/NASA)

    From monkeys to tiny water bears: Animals in space

    Surviving space

    Able and Miss Baker were the first monkeys to return from orbit alive. They were used to test zero-gravity 500 kilometres above the earth. Able died shortly after landing, during an operation. But Miss Baker (above) still had a long life ahead of her — she died in 1984 at the age of 27.

  • monkey in a rocket in space (Getty Images/Keystone)

    From monkeys to tiny water bears: Animals in space

    In the capsule

    Unlike Miss Baker and Able, the little rhesus monkey Sam (above) did not test zero-gravity. His flight with NASA's Mercury capsule was instead focused on the functionality of the rescue system. Thankfully, Sam survived the flight. As did his female successor, Miss Sam, another rhesus monkey.

  • chimpanzee in space (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    From monkeys to tiny water bears: Animals in space

    The first chimpanzee

    Ham was the first chimpanzee in space in 1961. Ham experienced zero gravity for six minutes. His mission was groundbreaking: in the same year, NASA launched staffed space flight with Alan Shepard on board. With his custom-made space suit, Ham provided important insights into how an organism was able to tolerate the conditions of weightlessness

  • dog in space (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    From monkeys to tiny water bears: Animals in space

    But dogs came first!

    But that's enough monkeys — the Russians had actually already started sending animals into space before that. However, they preferred dogs. As part of the Soviet mission Sputnik 2, Laika (above) was sent into space in 1957. She was the first four-legged animal in space. Sadly she died a few hours after the launch of her rocket.

  • taxidermied dogs in museum (picture-alliance/dpa/Sputnik/E. Biyatov)

    From monkeys to tiny water bears: Animals in space

    Some made it...

    Despite Laika's death, the Soviet Union continued to send dogs into space — but under better conditions. In 1960, dogs Strelka and Belka were sent into space and brought back alive. Strelka became the first surviving female dog in space, and therefore quite a famous one. In 1961, the daughter of the then US President Kennedy received one of her puppies as a gift.

  • fruit flies (picture-alliance/dpa)

    From monkeys to tiny water bears: Animals in space

    The very, very first: Fruit flies

    But – excuse us – dogs were actually not the first animals either. In fact, 10 years before dogs were sent to space, in 1947, fruit flies boarded a rocket. And, of course, the resilient insects survived.

  • image of tardigrades

    From monkeys to tiny water bears: Animals in space

    Animal welfare above science

    The days of dogs and monkeys in space are (fortunately) over. But NASA and co don't want to do without animals completely. Today, however, the animals they take are much smaller and more robust. In 2007, the European Space Agency (ESA) sent a group of tardigrades into space for twelve days. The tiny animals were exposed to a vacuum and cosmic rays — and almost all of them survived.

    Author: Hannah Fuchs


