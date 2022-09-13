Mongolia: How a kindergarten teacher helps spread reliable information about Covid-19

Munkhtsetseg Munkhjargal has just had a baby daughter. She and her family live in a traditional yurt on the outskirts of Ulan Bator. Six months ago Muughi – as everyone calls her – contracted the coronavirus, and so did the rest of her family.

Luckily, Muughi only had mild symptoms, and her family recovered, as well. But quarrels broke out in the neighborhood, and Muughi's family was stigmatized, insulted and shunned. There was so much tension that Muughi's family eventually took down their yurt and moved to another neighborhood.

Crisis Communication Chapter

The kindergarten teacher is now back to work and in contact with many families in the neighborhood and shares information with them directly. She is a member of the Crisis Communication Chapter (CCC) team, which includes journalists, government representatives and ordinary citizens like herself.