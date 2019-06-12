 Moldovan oligarch′s party makes way for pro-Europe, pro-Russia coalition | News | DW | 15.06.2019

News

Moldovan oligarch's party makes way for pro-Europe, pro-Russia coalition

Moldova's Democratic Party, headed by a powerful oligarch, has ceded power to an unlikely coalition of pro-Russian and pro-European forces. It's an alliance even the new prime minister called unnatural.

Outside of Moldova's parliament (Imago/ZUMA Press)

Moldova's Democratic Party, led by powerful oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, announced its resignation on Friday, ceding power to a new coalition.

However, the Democrats consider the new Moldovan government to be illegal and that a snap election should be held to decide who leads the impoverished ex-Soviet republic out of a political crisis.

Moldova has been in political limbo since February after a parliamentary election ended in a three-way split between the pro-Russian Socialist Party of President Igor Dodon Party, Plahotniuc's Democratic Party and the pro-European ACUM political alliance.

Under the nation's constitution, politicians have three months to form a constitution or the president can dissolve parliament and call for new elections. Until a new government was formed, the Cabinet of Moldova led by Prime Minister Pavel Filip, a Democratic Party politician, was to govern.

Last week, the Moldovan parliament approved a new government consisting of an unprecedented alliance between Dodon's Socialists and the ACUM.

However, the Democratic Party, backed by a ruling from Moldova's Constitutional Court, initially refused to stand down, claiming the coalition was formed after the post-election deadline. The power struggle has raised fears of political instability in the impoverished country.

Dodon described the outgoing government's resignation as a "small but symbolic victory," but urged the constitutional court to revise what he described as "unlawful" rulings.

'Moldova is finally free'

ACUM leader Maia Sandu (picture-alliance/AP Photo/V. Ghirda)

Sandu said Moldova was finally free and would fight corruption

Moldova's new prime minister, Maia Sandu, who took office last weekend as the head of the coalition government, consolidated power on Friday.

"I have a message to the entire world," Sandu, a Harvard-educated former World Bank economist, told a televised briefing. "Moldova is finally free."

In an interview with Reuters news agency, she said her government aims to fight corruption, remove dishonest officials, make the electoral system fairer and get foreign aid flowing. Those were issues, she said, where the parties in her government could agree.

"This is not a natural alliance. There is no question about it, and probably half a year ago nobody would have said that this could happen," she said.

Sandu accused Plahotnuic of corruption and undermining democracy, though Plahotnuic's camp insists allegations against him are politically driven lies. 

The European Union, which froze aid to Moldova last year, said it was "ready to work with the democratically legitimate government." Russia and the United States have also both expressed support for the new government. 

  • Buchbesprechung Land ohne Eltern von Andrea Diefenbach

    Moldova: A country without parents

    Left behind

    Tanya moved to Italy five years ago where she works as a caregiver for the elderly and earns about 850 euros ($960) a month. But her three daughters — Karolina, Sabrina and Olga — were left behind in Moldova. They were 8, 9 and 12 years old, respectively, when she left.

  • Buchbesprechung Land ohne Eltern von Andrea Diefenbach

    Moldova: A country without parents

    On the phone with mom

    The girls initially lived alone at first, even though the oldest was only 12 years old. After a time, they began living with various people, to whom their mother regularly sent money.

  • Buchbesprechung Land ohne Eltern von Andrea Diefenbach

    Moldova: A country without parents

    Meals apart

    Now the eldest daughter, Olga, is finishing high school in Chisinau, while Sabrina and Karolina have joined their mother in Italy.

  • Buchbesprechung Land ohne Eltern von Andrea Diefenbach

    Moldova: A country without parents

    Help from the grandmother

    For the past seven years, Katalina's parents have barely been home. Her parents found jobs in Moscow and later moved to Italy after receiving work visas. Katalina's grandmother lived in a different village, but she eventually moved in with Katalina and her brother, Victor, to look after them.

  • Buchbesprechung Land ohne Eltern von Andrea Diefenbach

    Moldova: A country without parents

    Reunited at last

    Ottilia was barely a year old when her parents left Moldova. Her mother and father paid 4,000 euros each to get into Italy without proper documents. The girl didn't see them for five years and lived with her grandmother, who she called "mom." A year ago, Ottilia's parents managed to get a residence permit in Italy and brought their daughter to live with them.

  • Buchbesprechung Land ohne Eltern von Andrea Diefenbach

    Moldova: A country without parents

    Hard work

    Lilia moved to the West with her husband eight years ago. The couple had to work hard to repay the debt they took on to pay for the illegal border-crossing. Their daughters Nadia and Alina were 9 and 6 at the time.

  • Buchbesprechung Land ohne Eltern von Andrea Diefenbach

    Moldova: A country without parents

    Parcels from abroad

    Lilia sent parcels to her children three times a month. The family is reunited now, but it has come at a high price — the "visas" for the children cost 1,500 euros each.

  • Buchbesprechung Land ohne Eltern von Andrea Diefenbach

    Moldova: A country without parents

    Childhood without parents

    German photographer Andrea Diefenbach tells the story of Moldovan children in her book "Country without parents," published in German by Kehrer-Verlag.

    Author: Efim Schuhmann and Flora Murphy


dv/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Opinion: Moldovan crisis a test case for Russia-US cooperation

The power struggle in Moldova continues: Two presidents and two governments, with the international community being surprisingly in agreement. It stands as a test for future developments, writes Robert Schwartz. (12.06.2019)  

Moldova: Media slam for young media makers

How do you grab an audience's attention with your own ideas? Five young media makers tried it out at the first international Media Slam – part of DW Akademie's Youth Meets Media networking conference in Moldova. (11.04.2019)  

Moldova snap election called as crisis deepens

A day after a new government was approved after months of wrangling, the country's new acting president has called a fresh vote in September. The move prompted tens of thousands of people onto the streets. (09.06.2019)  

Moldova parties form government, despite court rulings

The courts have stepped in after two blocs signed up to an unprecendented alliance to form a government after inconclusive elections in February. The coalition said it was formed in order to rid Moldova of oligarchy. (09.06.2019)  

Moldova: Pro-Russian party leads without majority

In near-final results, a pro-Russian party was several points ahead of pro-EU parties after Sunday's election. The country on the EU's eastern border is facing an uncertain future balancing between Brussels and Moscow. (25.02.2019)  

Moldova: A country without parents

Twenty-five years after independence, Moldova remains one of the poorest countries of the ex-Soviet republics. Better money abroad has caused tens of thousands of parents to leave Moldova — and their children — behind. (27.08.2016)  

