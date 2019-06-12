Moldovan oligarch's party makes way for pro-Europe, pro-Russia coalition

Moldova's Democratic Party, led by powerful oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, announced its resignation on Friday, ceding power to a new coalition.

However, the Democrats consider the new Moldovan government to be illegal and that a snap election should be held to decide who leads the impoverished ex-Soviet republic out of a political crisis.

Moldova has been in political limbo since February after a parliamentary election ended in a three-way split between the pro-Russian Socialist Party of President Igor Dodon Party, Plahotniuc's Democratic Party and the pro-European ACUM political alliance.

Under the nation's constitution, politicians have three months to form a constitution or the president can dissolve parliament and call for new elections. Until a new government was formed, the Cabinet of Moldova led by Prime Minister Pavel Filip, a Democratic Party politician, was to govern.

Last week, the Moldovan parliament approved a new government consisting of an unprecedented alliance between Dodon's Socialists and the ACUM.

However, the Democratic Party, backed by a ruling from Moldova's Constitutional Court, initially refused to stand down, claiming the coalition was formed after the post-election deadline. The power struggle has raised fears of political instability in the impoverished country.

Dodon described the outgoing government's resignation as a "small but symbolic victory," but urged the constitutional court to revise what he described as "unlawful" rulings.

'Moldova is finally free'

Sandu said Moldova was finally free and would fight corruption

Moldova's new prime minister, Maia Sandu, who took office last weekend as the head of the coalition government, consolidated power on Friday.

"I have a message to the entire world," Sandu, a Harvard-educated former World Bank economist, told a televised briefing. "Moldova is finally free."

In an interview with Reuters news agency, she said her government aims to fight corruption, remove dishonest officials, make the electoral system fairer and get foreign aid flowing. Those were issues, she said, where the parties in her government could agree.

"This is not a natural alliance. There is no question about it, and probably half a year ago nobody would have said that this could happen," she said.

Sandu accused Plahotnuic of corruption and undermining democracy, though Plahotnuic's camp insists allegations against him are politically driven lies.

The European Union, which froze aid to Moldova last year, said it was "ready to work with the democratically legitimate government." Russia and the United States have also both expressed support for the new government.

Moldova: A country without parents Left behind Tanya moved to Italy five years ago where she works as a caregiver for the elderly and earns about 850 euros ($960) a month. But her three daughters — Karolina, Sabrina and Olga — were left behind in Moldova. They were 8, 9 and 12 years old, respectively, when she left.

Moldova: A country without parents On the phone with mom The girls initially lived alone at first, even though the oldest was only 12 years old. After a time, they began living with various people, to whom their mother regularly sent money.

Moldova: A country without parents Meals apart Now the eldest daughter, Olga, is finishing high school in Chisinau, while Sabrina and Karolina have joined their mother in Italy.

Moldova: A country without parents Help from the grandmother For the past seven years, Katalina's parents have barely been home. Her parents found jobs in Moscow and later moved to Italy after receiving work visas. Katalina's grandmother lived in a different village, but she eventually moved in with Katalina and her brother, Victor, to look after them.

Moldova: A country without parents Reunited at last Ottilia was barely a year old when her parents left Moldova. Her mother and father paid 4,000 euros each to get into Italy without proper documents. The girl didn't see them for five years and lived with her grandmother, who she called "mom." A year ago, Ottilia's parents managed to get a residence permit in Italy and brought their daughter to live with them.

Moldova: A country without parents Hard work Lilia moved to the West with her husband eight years ago. The couple had to work hard to repay the debt they took on to pay for the illegal border-crossing. Their daughters Nadia and Alina were 9 and 6 at the time.

Moldova: A country without parents Parcels from abroad Lilia sent parcels to her children three times a month. The family is reunited now, but it has come at a high price — the "visas" for the children cost 1,500 euros each.

Moldova: A country without parents Childhood without parents German photographer Andrea Diefenbach tells the story of Moldovan children in her book "Country without parents," published in German by Kehrer-Verlag. Author: Efim Schuhmann and Flora Murphy



dv/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

