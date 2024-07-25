Moldova: Young Jews find strength in embracing their culture
July 25, 2024
Advertisement
For a group of young Jewish people in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, the best weapon in the fight against antisemitism is to embrace Jewish culture as a group and not to hide their identity.
They meet every Friday to celebrate Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest, praying together and breaking bread. Living this religious tradition as a group gives comfort and strength in times of rising hatred against Jews, political crises and cultural divide.
For this group of young Jews, the joy of celebrating their religion together is stronger than hatred and fear.