SocietyRepublic of Moldova

Moldova: Young Jews find strength in embracing their culture

Iulia Sarivan
July 25, 2024

Every Friday evening, young Jewish people in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, celebrate Shabbat and break bread together. At a time when antisemitism is on the rise in Europe, they have made a conscious decision not to hide their Jewish identity.

For a group of young Jewish people in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, the best weapon in the fight against antisemitism is to embrace Jewish culture as a group and not to hide their identity. 

They meet every Friday to celebrate Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest, praying together and breaking bread. Living this religious tradition as a group gives comfort and strength in times of rising hatred against Jews, political crises and cultural divide. 

For this group of young Jews, the joy of celebrating their religion together is stronger than hatred and fear.

