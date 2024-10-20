Moldova votes in presidential election, EU referendum

The key polls are set to decide whether or not the former Soviet republic moves closer to the European Union or retains ties to Russia. Moldovan authorities have accused Moscow of trying to interfere in the election.

Moldovans headed to the polls on Sunday to vote in the country's presidential election and in a referendum on joining the European Union.

Incumbent President Maia Sandu is seeking a second term in office, but she is unlikely to win the 50% majority needed to avoid a runoff.

Besides choosing a president, voters will also be participating in a referendum on whether the goal to join the EU should be enshrined in the constitution.

Moldova, a largely agricultural country of around 2.5 million people, has sought to cut ties with Moscow and move closer to the EU since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The former Soviet republic began EU membership talks in June.

Incumbent President Maia Sandu says joining the EU will help improve quality of life in one of Europe's poorest nations Image: Michele Tantussi/AFP/Getty Images

Who else is vying for the presidency?

Pro-Western President Sandu will be competing against 10 other presidential candidates — including some advocating closer ties with Russia.

Although the 52-year-old is the clear favorite to win, recent polls suggest she only has around 36% support.

Alexandr Stoianoglo, a 57-year-old former prosecutor supported by the pro-Russian Socialists, is polling at 9%.

Renato Usatii, a 45-year-old former mayor of Moldova's second largest city Balti, is predicted to win 6.4% of the vote.

Should no candidate win a majority, the vote will head to a second round on November 3.

As for the referendum on joining the EU, surveys show around 55% of Moldovans would support the move, while 34% are against it. For the result to be valid, however, at least 33% of the electorate would need to participate.

Pro-Russian parties have urged people to vote "no" or boycott the vote altogether.

Votes marred by allegations of Russian interference

Ahead of the election, Moldovan authorities said they had uncovered a massive vote-buying scheme allegedly involving millions of dollars from Russia.

Police have accused Ilan Shor, a fugitive businessman and former politician living in Russia, of trying to pay voters to back a specific presidential candidate and vote "no" in the EU referendum.

Shor, who was convicted in absentia of fraud last year, is under Western sanctions and denies wrongdoing.

Police warned this week that up to a quarter of ballots could be tainted by Russian cash.

Authorities also said they had uncovered a plan that involved hundreds of people being taken to Russia to be trained to stage riots and create "mass disorder" in Moldova.

Sandu has repeatedly issued warnings about Russian efforts to meddle in the vote — allegations Moscow has rejected.

Polling stations close at 9 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), with preliminary results expected later in the evening.

