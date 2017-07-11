Moldova: Protesters demand chance to oust pro-Russia parliament

Addressing at least 20,000 supporters in Moldova's capital Chisinau, opposition politician Maia Sandu — elected as president two weeks ago — accused pro-Russian office-holder Igor Dodon of not wanting to admit defeat.

"He wants now to set fire to the country, provoke chaos, drive Moldova into international isolation," the former World Bank economist asserted.

Durind her campaign, the pro-European Sandu had vowed to tackle corruption in the former Soviet republic of 3.5 million, which is wedged between Ukraine and NATO member Romania.

"We will go to the end until we cleanse the country of corrupt officials," Sandu told Sunday's rally. Organizers estimated attendance at some 50,000.

Sandu called on the government to resign, echoing protesters demands for fresh legislative elections. "An early election is inevitable and the shortest way to achieve that is through the resignation of the government," she said.

Opposition lawmaker Alexandru Slusari backed calls from the crowd for Sandu to be inaugurated on December 10, the day Moldova's constitutional court is expected to officially confirm her win. The inauguration is currently scheduled for December 24.

"We cannot wait for the inauguration of the president on December 24," Slusari said. "Igor Dodon will plunder the whole country in these two or three weeks."

Transnistria — lost in Moldova A fight for recognition In 1991, the Soviet Union broke into pieces from which 15 new sovereign countries were born. Yet Transnistria, the Russian-speaking region in the easternmost part of Moldova, was not among them. The self-proclaimed "presidential republic" has its government, army, flag, emblem, anthem and even passports, which are valid in only three countries in the world.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova The Soviet Union lives on Anton Polyakov was born in the Transnistrian capital of Tiraspol in 1990, the year the region declared independence from Moldova. He has been capturing the daily life of Transnistrians since 2012. "For many, Transnistria is a new country without a past, but some see it as a continuation of the Soviet Union," says the photographer. Portrayed here is famous Soviet footballer Alexander Veryovkin.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova Conflicts stuck on repeat When Polyakov was 2, tensions between the country and the region led to a war, which was quickly put down by Russia's intervention. "People are still sentimental about the Soviet times here," says Polyakov. May 9, the "Victory Day" of the Great Patriotic War between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, is remembered across the region with battle reenactments.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova Omnia pro patria The Transnistrian government wants to be ready to fight on real front lines, too. Basic military training is part of high school curricula, military parades take place every year and body-building contests are hugely popular. According to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the region owns 20,000 to 40,000 tonnes of Soviet-era weaponry.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova Satellite of love The OSCE report from 2015 also states that Russian military personnel is still present in Transnistria, despite the 1999 Istanbul Summit deal to withdraw. "People here see Russia as the main guarantor of security in the region and want Russia's recognition," says Polyakov. Most Transnistrians voted for independence and potential future integration into Russia in a referendum held in 2006.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova From bad to worse With a population of roughly 475,000 and an area of 4,163 square kilometers, Transnistria is one of the smallest countries in Europe, yet its per capita GDP is comparable to that of Nigeria. The economy is driven by heavy industry, electricity production and textile manufacturing, but the trade restrictions related to the Ukrainian conflict are bringing the region close to economic collapse.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova Beauty isn’t everything While there are jobs in the cities – albeit poorly paid, with an average salary of 180 euros ($200) – living in the Transnistrian countryside is a different story. "We may think it is great to live in the picturesque nature of the region, but there are no opportunities nor infrastructure. With nothing to do, young people leave and go to the cities or Russia as soon as they can," says Polyakov.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova The empire strikes back The future of Transnistria is dependent on Russia, which views the region as strategically important. And it intends to stick with "the format of the existing peacekeeping mission in Transnistria," which essentially means keeping Russian soldiers there. "This is why Transnistria is still not an independent political player. This makes my home a hostage to the political situation," says Polyakov. Author: Jan Tomes



Intelligence service maneuver

Earlier this week, Moldova's current parliament passed a bill transferring control of the country's intelligence agency from the president to parliament.

The move was backed by Dodon's Socialist party and the party of businessman Ilan Shor, who is appealing convictions of fraud and money laundering.

Sandu accused legislators of trying to undermine the presidency before she takes office and called on her supporters to rally against the move.

Organizers of Sunday's protest accused police of blocking entry to would-be participants, including farmers on tractors protesting a hike in value added tax.

Moldova has long been divided over seeking closer ties with the European Union or maintaining traditional ties with Moscow.

ipj/rc (Reuters, AFP, AP)