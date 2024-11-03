Moldova: Pro-EU Sandu wins presidential runoff

Moldova held its second round of presidential elections on Sunday as concerns over Russian interference loomed large.

Incumbent Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Sunday claimed victory in an election runoff.

The result of the vote could play a crucial role in the country's European future and was marked by fears of meddling from Russia.

Pro-European Union incumbent Sandu faced off with former prosecutor general Alexandr Stoianoglo, who was backed by the pro-Russian Socialist Party, in a tight second-round.

What was the result of Moldova's presidential runoff?

With nearly 99% of the votes counted in the second round of the presidential election, Sandu had 54.7% of the vote, according to Moldova's electoral authority.

Stoianoglo received 45.3% of the vote.

When polls closed at 9 p.m. local time (1900 MGT), turnout stood at around 54% of eligible voters.

Moldovan citizens living outsid ethe country voted heavily in favor of Sandu in the runoff.

"Moldova, you are victorious! Today, dear Moldovans, you have given a lesson in democracy, worthy of being written in history books. Today, you have saved Moldova! In our choice for a dignified future, no one lost," Sandu said after claiming victory.

She alleged that the election had faced an "unprecedented attack" by "hostile forces frome outside the country."

Push for EU membership amid tight race

Sandu bagged 42.5% of the vote in the first round of the presidential ballot.

Stoianoglo — who was fired as prosecutor general by Sandu last year — got 26% of the vote.

Anlysts forecasted a close battle as Stoianoglo had garnered the support of other defeated candidates after the first round.

A former World Bank economist, Sandu is looking to chart a new pro-European course for the country.

"Joining the European Union is Moldova's Marshall Plan," she has said referring to the economic recovery proposal to rebuild Europe after World War II.

But her plan for Moldova to join the EU received a setback after a referendum on the issue, held last month, was passed by a razor-thin "yes".

Sandu blamed "foreign interference" for the narrow vote, which saw 50.35% backing a membership.

The first round of the presidential ballot and the referendum on EU membership were both held on the same day.

Sandu also alleges that Stoianoglo is the Kremlin's man and a "Trojan horse."

Stoianoglo, who is praised by his supporters for keeping his distance from the EU, says that his opponent's claims are untrue. He has accused Sandu of indulging in divisive politics in a nation that has a considerable Russian-speaking minority.

Russian interference

Police in Moldova have tightened their watch in an attempt to avoid a repeat of what they say was an extensive vast vote-buying scheme in the first round last month. It is believed to have been brought into play by Russian-backed fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor.

Shor resides in Russia and has used social media to urge people to vote against Sandu, promising a payout for following his instructions.

However, he has denied wrongdoing.

Russia has also denied the allegations of vote meddling.

dvv/rmt (AFP, Reuters)