Moldova election heads for runoff, opposition secures narrow lead

Moldova's presidential election is heading for a runoff between President Igor Dodon and Maia Sandu, with the pro-European challenger coming from behind to pull ahead of the incumbent after the first round of voting on Sunday.

The electoral commission's data showed Dodon's main challenger, former Prime Minister Sandu, securing a narrow lead with 36.1% of the vote.

Dodon won 32.66% of the vote with over 99% of the ballots counted.

Moldova's 3.2 million eligible voters had a choice between eight candidates. An outright win would require at least half of the votes, otherwise the race would continue to a run-off in two weeks.

President Igor Dodon is hoping to secure a second term in the runoff election

Moldovans divided — East or West?

The impoverished country of 3.5 million has long been divided between those favoring closer ties with the European Union while many are still clinging to Soviet-era relations with Moscow.

The pair vying for victory in the nationwide election have very different views on where they see Moldova's future.

President Dodon, who is seeking a second term, is keen on maintaining a close relationship with the Kremlin while his main rival Sandu is in favor of improving relations with the West, and in particular the EU.

Possible electoral violations

Sandu said she had "voted for a state that fights corruption" and called on Moldovans to "believe in the power of voting" after casting her vote on Sunday. Sandu also called on voters to report violations in the electoral process, following reports of inconsistencies.

Moldova's election commission said in a statement it was investigating a number of complaints.

However, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which observed the process, said in a run-up to the election that Moldova's diverse landscape had provided equitable conditions for the candidates.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova A fight for recognition In 1991, the Soviet Union broke into pieces from which 15 new sovereign countries were born. Yet Transnistria, the Russian-speaking region in the easternmost part of Moldova, was not among them. The self-proclaimed "presidential republic" has its government, army, flag, emblem, anthem and even passports, which are valid in only three countries in the world.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova The Soviet Union lives on Anton Polyakov was born in the Transnistrian capital of Tiraspol in 1990, the year the region declared independence from Moldova. He has been capturing the daily life of Transnistrians since 2012. "For many, Transnistria is a new country without a past, but some see it as a continuation of the Soviet Union," says the photographer. Portrayed here is famous Soviet footballer Alexander Veryovkin.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova Conflicts stuck on repeat When Polyakov was 2, tensions between the country and the region led to a war, which was quickly put down by Russia's intervention. "People are still sentimental about the Soviet times here," says Polyakov. May 9, the "Victory Day" of the Great Patriotic War between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, is remembered across the region with battle reenactments.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova Omnia pro patria The Transnistrian government wants to be ready to fight on real front lines, too. Basic military training is part of high school curricula, military parades take place every year and body-building contests are hugely popular. According to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the region owns 20,000 to 40,000 tonnes of Soviet-era weaponry.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova Satellite of love The OSCE report from 2015 also states that Russian military personnel is still present in Transnistria, despite the 1999 Istanbul Summit deal to withdraw. "People here see Russia as the main guarantor of security in the region and want Russia's recognition," says Polyakov. Most Transnistrians voted for independence and potential future integration into Russia in a referendum held in 2006.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova From bad to worse With a population of roughly 475,000 and an area of 4,163 square kilometers, Transnistria is one of the smallest countries in Europe, yet its per capita GDP is comparable to that of Nigeria. The economy is driven by heavy industry, electricity production and textile manufacturing, but the trade restrictions related to the Ukrainian conflict are bringing the region close to economic collapse.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova Beauty isn’t everything While there are jobs in the cities – albeit poorly paid, with an average salary of 180 euros ($200) – living in the Transnistrian countryside is a different story. "We may think it is great to live in the picturesque nature of the region, but there are no opportunities nor infrastructure. With nothing to do, young people leave and go to the cities or Russia as soon as they can," says Polyakov.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova The empire strikes back The future of Transnistria is dependent on Russia, which views the region as strategically important. And it intends to stick with "the format of the existing peacekeeping mission in Transnistria," which essentially means keeping Russian soldiers there. "This is why Transnistria is still not an independent political player. This makes my home a hostage to the political situation," says Polyakov. Author: Jan Tomes



jsi, lc/rs (AFP, Reuters)