  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Afghanistan
Women's World Cup
ConflictsRepublic of Moldova

Moldova - A nation in the shadow of war

2 hours ago

The people of Moldova have been living in fear since the Russian attack on the Ukraine. Their nation could be next on Moscow’s list. Russian politicians and propagandists issue outright threats, even including the prospect of an invasion.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VEJG

It’s a danger also recognized by Maia Sandu, the country’s pro-European President: "We’re seeing military activities close to the borders of the Republic of Moldova. This is a dramatic situation for our neighbors. For us, it’s extremely threatening." The concern is justified. Since 1992, Moscow has controlled the breakaway region of Transnistria in eastern Moldova and stationed troops there. The situation in Moldova was recently exacerbated when Vladimir Putin revoked a decree guaranteeing the nation’s sovereignty. The Moldovan government stepped down on 10 February; three days later, Maia Sandu announced the emergence of specific Russian plans to destabilize Moldova, including acts of sabotage and violence including attacks on government offices and hostage-taking. Moldova is also living in the shadow of the war. More than a year ago, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many Moldovans prepared to leave their country: "We were afraid, we had our cases packed and ready," says Elena Cernei, who lives close the Ukrainian border. More than 600,000 Ukrainian refugees arrived in the Republic of Moldova last year, gas and electricity prices exploded, inflation rose to more than 30 per cent - immense challenges for the poorest nation in Europe with a population of just 2.6 million. Entrepreneur Anatolie Dicusar is struggling to keep his business going; he’s turned his factory into a clothing warehouse for refugees. The blogger and musician Vova Karmanov stopped making music; instead, he films reportages about the conflicts in post-Soviet regions. President Maia Sandu fights tirelessly for democracy and freedom. Moldova attained official EU candidate status on 24 June 2022. But society is increasingly split over the war in Ukraine thanks to Russian propaganda. This film by Irene Langemann charts the personal fates of protagonists as well as the societal and political developments in the Republic of Moldova since the start of the all-out Russian war on Ukraine - and seeks answers to the question: Will the country survive this ordeal?

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A granary destroyed in a Russian drone attack at night is seen in a Danube port near Odesa, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russian drones threaten key Danube ports

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Svenja Schulze in Nouakchott

German development minister starts tough West Africa mission

German development minister starts tough West Africa mission

Politics15 hours ago03:25 min
More from Africa

Asia

An older woman lies on a hospital bed, wrapped in a red blanket

Afghans in Pakistan struggle to access health care

Afghans in Pakistan struggle to access health care

Migration21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Atom bomb explosion in Mururoa Atoll 1971

Why didn't the Nazis beat Oppenheimer to the nuclear bomb?

Why didn't the Nazis beat Oppenheimer to the nuclear bomb?

Science21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Two Greek officers patrol the Greek-Turkish border

EU's migration dilemma: Is sealing borders the solution?

EU's migration dilemma: Is sealing borders the solution?

Migration17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Farmers harvest at fields planted with wheat and barley in Iraq.

Middle East's groundwater shortage: Will it soon run out?

Middle East's groundwater shortage: Will it soon run out?

Nature and Environment19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Members of a search-and-rescue team walk along a street

Hawaii fires destruction complicates search for victims

Hawaii fires destruction complicates search for victims

Catastrophe6 hours ago01:31 min
More from North America

Latin America

A white goat nibbles on foliage in Santa Juana

Chile looks to goats for fire protection

Chile looks to goats for fire protection

Nature and Environment4 hours ago03:08 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage