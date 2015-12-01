Mohsen Marzouk is the current Secretary General of Nidaa Tounes, the ruling party in Tunisia-

A human rights activist who was imprisoned under the former regime, Marzouk is now general secretary of the governing secular Nidaa Tounes party. He was, in fact, one of the founding members of Nidaa Tounes, which won the most seats in parliamentary elections in October 2014. Marzouk helped get current Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi elected at the end of 2014 as his campaign manager and remains a member of the party's Executive Committee.