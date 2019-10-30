Modi’s government strengthens hold on India-administered Kashmir

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended the special status of the Indian state Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in early August this year. Its autonomy and its own constitution, as well as its special rights for permanent residents, most of whom are Muslims, were abolished. Furthermore, the parliament in New Delhi passed a bill to split Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories — J&K and Ladakh — which would be directly administered by New Delhi.

Following the independence of India in 1947, J&K was given a special status and permitted to have its own constitution. Despite that, a rebel movement supported by Pakistan arose in 1989, followed by massive repression by India and the militarization of public life in Kashmir. Estimates of fatalities, mostly among civilians, due to Indian anti-terrorist operations and separatist attacks, vary between 40,000 and 70,000. It was not until the early 2000s that violence subsided.

Doubtful steps towards reconciliation

However, violence has increased again in recent years. "Radicalization is, above all, an internal phenomenon since 2016. More Kashmiris from the Indian side are joining militant groups. This shows the failure of the Indian government under Modi, to look for a rational dialogue in J&K," said South Asia expert Christian Wagner of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

Modi maintains that he wants to eradicate militancy and achieve economic growth by abolishing special rights for J&K and through the Indian government's direct administration. Many observers, however, expect more tension and conflict because Hindus will advance into previously protected areas where Muslims, who are the majority in J&K, have settled.

Advantages for Hindus and Buddhists

The abolishment of special rights means, among others, that all Indians will have access to jobs in the private sector as well as admission into J&K universities. Previously these spots were reserved for people who were living in the state on 14 May, 1954 (the day Article 35A came into effect), as well as those who have lived in the area for 10 years.

The same applies to the acquisition of land and other property by Indians from outside the state.

The situation has also changed for women from J&K. Earlier, when they married someone from outside the state, they lost all rights to inheritance. Now, there are no legal hurdles for such alliances. Through the planned restructuring of electoral areas, the region around Jammu, which has more Hindus and supporters of Modi, could become more important within the state.

Observers see a clever move by Modi in the restructuring of J&K: divide and rule. He is obliging Hindu nationalists who have been demanding deeper integration of J&K into the Indian state. And he is securing the support of the big Buddhist community in Ladakh, who see an enhancement of their region and interests in the splitting of J&K.

Massive security presence

The decision to restructure J&K was accompanied by a wave of arrests and the shutting down of internet and mobile services — some of which have lasted until now. Thousands of extra soldiers were deployed to the area and around 4,000 people were arrested, including over 200 politicians from different parties and two former chief ministers of the state.

Around 2,600 of those arrested were released by mid-September. Despite a partial relaxation — which enabled tourists to travel into the area — public life in Kashmir is restricted. Many shops are closed in protest, school children and students stay away from classes. In the last four weeks, four truck drivers transporting apples, a chief produce of Kashmir, were shot by unknown persons. On Tuesday, during a visit by anEU parliamentary delegation in Srinagar, clashes took place between security forces and anti-India protesters.

Protests by neighbors China and Pakistan

As expected, Pakistan, which like India claims the entire area of the former kingdom of J&K for itself and sees itself as the protector of the Muslim population there, sharply criticized Modi's actions, including indirect threats of war. Beijing also weighed in. A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman described the incident as "unacceptable steps by India to change the status quo in Kashmir" and that "India's modification of its laws damages China's territorial sovereignty."

According to Christian Wagner, however, this reaction is not coherent and is understood as an attempt to support Pakistan. "China has been occupying the Aksai Chin area since the border war with India in 1962 and it received a part of Kashmir from Pakistan in 1963. But I do not know of any further historical interpretation or demands of China on the basis of which these territories have been claimed."

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price An unprecedented danger? On February 27, Pakistan's military said that it had shot down two Indian fighter jets over disputed Kashmir. A Pakistani military spokesman said the jets were shot down after they'd entered Pakistani airspace. It is the first time in history that two nuclear-armed powers have conducted air strikes against each other.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price India drops bombs inside Pakistan The Pakistani military has released this image to show that Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistani territory for the first time since the countries went to war in 1971. India said the air strike was in response to a recent suicide attack on Indian troops based in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan said there were no casualties and that its airforce repelled India's aircraft.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price No military solution Some Indian civil society members believe New Delhi cannot exonerate itself from responsibility by accusing Islamabad of creating unrest in the Kashmir valley. A number of rights organizations demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government reduce the number of troops in Kashmir and let the people decide their fate.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price No end to the violence On February 14, at least 41 Indian paramilitary police were killed in a suicide bombing near the capital of India-administered Kashmir. The Pakistan-based Jihadi group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility. The attack, the worst on Indian troops since the insurgency in Kashmir began in 1989, spiked tensions and triggered fears of an armed confrontation between the two nuclear-armed powers.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price A bitter conflict Since 1989, Muslim insurgents have been fighting Indian forces in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir - a region of 12 million people, about 70 percent of whom are Muslim. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price India strikes down a militant rebellion In October 2016, the Indian military has launched an offensive against armed rebels in Kashmir, surrounding at least 20 villages in Shopian district. New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing the militants, who cross over the Pakistani-Indian "Line of Control" and launch attacks on India's paramilitary forces.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price Death of a Kashmiri separatist The security situation in the Indian part of Kashmir deteriorated after the killing of Burhan Wani, a young separatist leader, in July 2016. Protests against Indian rule and clashes between separatists and soldiers have claimed hundreds of lives since then.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price The Uri attack In September 2016, Islamist militants killed at least 17 Indian soldiers and wounded 30 in India-administered Kashmir. The Indian army said the rebels had infiltrated the Indian part of Kashmir from Pakistan, with initial investigations suggesting that the militants belonged to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group, which has been active in Kashmir for over a decade.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price Rights violations Indian authorities banned a number of social media websites in Kashmir after video clips showing troops committing grave human rights violations went viral on the Internet. One such video that showed a Kashmiri protester tied to an Indian army jeep — apparently as a human shield — generated outrage on social media.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price Demilitarization of Kashmir Those in favor of an independent Kashmir want Pakistan and India to step aside and let the Kashmiri people decide their future. "It is time India and Pakistan announce the timetable for withdrawal of their forces from the portions they control and hold an internationally supervised referendum," Toqeer Gilani, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in Pakistani Kashmir, told DW.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price No chance for secession But most Kashmir observers don't see it happening in the near future. They say that while the Indian strategy to deal strictly with militants and separatists in Kashmir has partly worked out, sooner or later New Delhi will have to find a political solution to the crisis. Secession, they say, does not stand a chance. Author: Shamil Shams



A small diplomatic success for Pakistan

At the very least, Pakistan, with China's help, has managed for the first time since 1971 to get the UN Security Council to return to the Kashmir question — a diplomatic success for Islamabad, although there was no official statement after the meeting on August 16.

The Kashmir question did not officially play any role during a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Modi earlier in October in southern India. According to Wagner, this made it clear that China was back to its old position, in which the Kashmir question needs to be solved bilaterally between India and Pakistan.