Modi calls for Ukraine 'dialogue' during Poland visit

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he was "pleased" that India's Narendra Modi supported a "peaceful, just and swift" end to the war in Ukraine. New Delhi has significant historic and economic ties to Russia.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advocating a "peaceful" end to the war in Ukraine.

"I am very pleased that the prime minister has reaffirmed his willingness to work personally for a peaceful, just and swift end to the war," Tusk said in Warsaw after talks with Modi.

Modi said during a press conference in Warsaw that India supports 'dialogue and diplomacy' Image: Sergei Gapon/AFP

What else did Tusk and Modi say after their meeting?

Tusk stressed that India can play a very important role in bringing an end to the war.

"History has taught our nations the importance of respecting the rules, respecting borders, territorial integrity," Tusk said.

Modi said during a press conference that he believed the conflict could not be resolved on the battlefield.

"We support dialogue and diplomacy for the restoration of peace and stability as soon as possible," Modi said after talks with Tusk.

New Delhi has repeatedly advocated for a negotiated settlement between Ukraine and Russia and has criticized Western sanctions on Moscow.

India's balancing act

India has traditionally maintained military, trade and diplomatic ties with Russia, but has also worked towards closer security partnerships with Western countries as a counterbalance to New Delhi's main rival in Asia, China.

Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin near Moscow in July.

Following his visit to Poland, Modi plans to travel to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy, along with many Western leaders, condemned Modi's talks with Putin. He called the meeting a "huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts" and criticized Modi for hugging Putin.

Poland is an EU and NATO member state and a vocal supporter of Ukraine. It has served as a key logistical hub for Western aid to Kyiv.

Tusk and Modi said that India and Poland's ties had reached a 'strategic' level, with the two countries moving to boost cooperation on defense Image: Sergei Gapon/AFP

India, Poland hail 'strategic' partnership

Besides discussing Ukraine, Tusk and Modi said that the Indian leader's visit raised the two countries' partnership to a "strategic" level. This included cooperation "in the agricultural sector, in the IT sector, in the security sector, in the new technology sector, especially green technology."

An agreement was signed to facilitate the mobility of specialized workers between the two countries.

Ahead of his visit, Modi said Poland was India's key economic partner in Central Europe.

