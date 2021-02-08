 Modest fashion struts the catwalk | Lifestyle | DW | 08.02.2021

Lifestyle

Modest fashion struts the catwalk

Fashion for style-conscious Muslims: The "Modest Fashion" show took place in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh. The fashion market in the Muslim world is huge.

A model presents a creation by designer Lynn Siregar from her brand Weddingku Gallery during Tokyo Modest Fashion Show

Tokyo also holds its Modest Fashion Show: Here is a creation by designer Lynn Siregar

It's only been a few years since conservative Saudi Arabia has started hosting fashion events. At first it was a political signal, because until recently women had little opportunity to use fashion as a form of public expression. The accepted norm was the abaya, a black floor-length cloak, covering their clothes.

Recently, the conservative Islamic kingdom has introduced long-awaited advances in terms of equality. Women have recently been allowed to drive their own cars. The football stadium is no longer taboo for women. And in the future, women are to be allowed to set up companies without the permission of a man.

A woman wearing a headscarf is looking at her mobile phone, in the background is a man with a traditional Saudi Arabian headscarf.

Saudi Arabia hosted its first fashion week three years ago

Three years ago, Europe's fashion giants including Jean Paul Gaultier and Roberto Cavalli traveled to Riyadh Fashion Week to present their designs in the luxurious Ritz Carlton Hotel. There, they met Saudi Arabian designers.

However, men were not allowed to attend the shows as spectators. And although the fashion industry lives from the fact that newly presented collections are filmed, photographed and distributed in the media — cameras were strictly forbidden.

A huge market for fashion

This time, a lot had changed: Orient met Occident on the catwalk in the gardens of the Belgian embassy in Riyadh. Modest fashion, the term used to refer to clothes designed to meet spiritual and stylistic requirements, has long been a household expression on social media — in the USA, Germany, Turkey and even in the Arab countries.

The target group are Muslim women, who are developing growing purchasing power. Four years ago, Muslims worldwide spent an estimated $254 billion (€211 billion) on clothing. According to the Global Islamic Economy Report, that should hit $373 billion by 2022.

Saudi designer Princess Safia Hussein Guerras is greeted by audience at the end of her collection called Khaleeki Chic

Saudi designer Princess Safia Hussein Guerras presents her Khaleeki Chic collection

Western fashion brands such as Nike, Dolce & Gabbana and H&M have long been responding to this trend. European fashion designers are also increasingly working with financially strong partners in the Gulf States. For example, recently the Belgian fashion designer Christophe Beaufays created a collection together with Safia Hussein Guerras, princess of the Saudi royal family.

That collection went on show at last year's Modest Fashion event at the Belgian embassy in Riyadh. A selected, mixed-gender audience was invited — a small revolution in Saudi Arabia, where fashion shows usually do not take place in front of a mixed audience.

Modest fashion — not without controversy

The phenomenon of "modest fashion" is also controversial. When the exhibition "Contemporary Muslim Fashions" opened in Frankfurt in 2019, women's rights groups accused the Museum of Applied Art of omitting to deal with the fact that oppressive conservative dress codes are also behind the fashion trend.

Even now, the collection of Princess Safia Hussein Guerras and Christophe Beaufays renounced too much extravagance. The cowboy hat worn by one model was exciting because it was full of allusions.

Other designers showed more courage, and brought bright colors, strong patterns and a lot of glamour to the catwalk, such as Turkish fashion designer Rasit Bagzıbagli, who mainly designs Western fashion. It was not until 2017 that he presented his first collection of modest fashion at the Dubai Modest Fashion Week, with US top model Halima Aden. Meanwhile, the designer has over 400,000 followers on Instagram.

  • The princess of the Saudi royal family Safia Hussein Guerras and the Belgian fashion designer Christophe Beaufays are applauded by a mixed male-female audience in Riyadh.

    European and Saudi cooperation on the catwalk

    European and Saudi cooperation on the catwalk

    The Saudi princess, Safia Hussein Guerras (l.) and Belgian fashion designer Christophe Beaufays (r.) present their collection of modest fashion, at a show in the grounds of the Belgian embassy in Riyadh. It's the first time a mixed public has been allowed to attend a Saudi Arabian fashion show.

  • A model presents a black dress, a Modest Fashion creation by Princess Safia Hussein Guerras and Christophe Beaufays.

    Strict chic

    Strict chic

    Fashion should be modest — this is the only way that Beaufays' and the princess's designs meet the strict dress codes of the Saudi royal family. In the audience, on the other hand, most of the spectators were dressed in Western clothing.

  • A model presents a bright dress from the Khaleeki Chic collection on the catwalk

    Less colorful in Riyadh

    Less colorful in Riyadh

    There were no bright colors or bold patterns in the "Khaleeki Chic" collection in Riyadh. This pastel-colored creation, a wide, cloak-shaped dress, was more reminiscent of traditional Arab clothing.

  • A model wears a white cowboy hat with a long-sleeved, ankle-length black dress on the catwalk.

    Cowboy hat counterpoint

    Cowboy hat counterpoint

    Counterpoint to the "modest" fashion: A model wears a white cowboy hat as a special accessory to a black dress.

  • In Dubai, a model presented a creation by Muslima Wear, a white dress with a blue pattern, at the Dubai Modest Fashion Show 2017.

    Dubai's colorful world of fashion

    Dubai's colorful world of fashion

    The Modest Fashion Week 2017 in Dubai was much more colorful. This model presented a creation by the label Muslima Wear. The label comes from Turkey, but is also represented in the USA, the United Kingdom, Europe, Russia and Dubai.

  • A model presents a creation by Muslima Wear at the Dubai Modest Fashion Show 2017. Modest fashion can also be understood in different ways: Bright colors and large patterns are more likely to be found in Dubai than in Riyadh.

    Muslima Wear's colorful patterns

    Muslima Wear's colorful patterns

    Muslima Wear, which primarily aims its colorful creations at young Muslim women, has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram. Here's another photo from the Dubai Modest Fashion Week from 2017.

  • The American model Halime Aden in red robe and turban-like head-covering at Dubai's Modest Fashion Week 2017.

    Top models for modest fashion

    Top models for modest fashion

    Western top models also appear in Dubai. The American model Halima Aden presented the first modest fashion collection by Turkish fashion designer Rawit Bagzıbaglı there in 2017.

  • Portrait shot of Halima Aden, seen here in Dubait, 2017, in white dress and white turban-like headscarf. She left the industry in 2020.

    Modest fashion is also controversial

    Modest fashion is also controversial

    Modest fashion is criticized from the secular side — but it is also controversial among more devout Muslims. Halima Aden, an American with Somali roots, worked as a top model until she left the industry in 2020, because she felt her beliefs were not adequately respected.

    Author: Christine Lehnen


 

 

Adapted from German by Carl Holm

