Comparing mobile payment systems: India vs. Germany

Julia Henrichmann | Jasvinder Sehgal
November 1, 2023

Mobile payment services like Paytm are almost everywhere in India. Indian providers are now successfully competing with foreign-based credit card companies. Paytm is also gaining acceptance in France. And Germany? It's lagging behind.

