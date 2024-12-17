  1. Skip to content
Mixed emotions as Syrian minorities contemplate the future

Mohamad Chreyteh
December 17, 2024

Syria's new leaders have sought to reassure minorities that the government will protect their rights and freedoms. But some have mixed emotions when they think about the new Syria. DW meets Salem, a Christian who lives in Damascus.

