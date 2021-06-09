 COVID: Are mix-and-match vaccines the way forward? | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 09.06.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

COVID: Are mix-and-match vaccines the way forward?

A new German study reports that a combination of the AstraZeneca and BioNTech vaccines triggers a remarkably stronger immune response than sticking with one kind of shot.

German vaccination certificate with two AstraZeneca stickers

Does it make more sense to switch to BioNTech after the first AstraZeneca shot?

Following its approval from the European Medicines Agency in January, the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 was administered to all adults in Germany. After discovering that especially younger women who received the shot faced an increased risk of dangerous blood clots in the brain, however, Germany's Standing Committee on Vaccination (Stiko) in April recommended limiting use of AstraZeneca to people over 60.

That meant quite a few people who had received their first dose of AstraZeneca had to then get BioNTech-Pfizer or Moderna for their second shot. Today, all adults in Germany, no matter their age, can be vaccinated with AstraZeneca again, if the patient and doctor have a conversation about the risks prior to the jab.

But a new study shows that combining two different vaccines might be more valuable than just an emergency solution. Researchers at Saarland University in western Germany have found that people whose first shot was AstraZeneca and whose second shot was BioNTech-Pfizer showed an immune response stronger than that in patients who had received two doses of the same vaccine.   

So ― is it time to switch the world's immunization approach to a mix-and-match vaccination for everyone?

Watch video 02:21

COVID: Germany drops vaccine priority system

Not quite yet.

Preliminary results

The findings coming out of Saarland University are preliminary and have not yet been fully evaluated scientifically, the university emphasized in the press statement sharing the results. Before the researchers officially publish their findings, they will look into the role played by the age and gender of the patients, for example, and also delve deeper into which combinations can potentially trigger more severe side effects.

Even though a full data evaluation hasn't been completed yet, the team conducting the study was surprised by the clear results. 

"That's why we wanted to share our outcomes now and not wait for the scientific evaluation process to be completed," Martina Sester, professor for transplantation- and infectional immunology at Saarland University, said in the press statement.

Ten times the antibodies

There were 250 people that participated in the trial conducted at the University Hospital in Homburg, Saarland, over the last few months. Some of them received two AstraZeneca shots, some received two BioNTech-Pfizer shots and a third group received an AstraZeneca shot followed by one from BioNTech. 

The researchers compared the strength of participants' immune responses two weeks after the second shot. "We didn't just look at the number of antibodies against the coronavirus [the participants] developed, but also how effective the so-called neutralizing antibodies were," Sester explained. "That tells us how good the antibodies are at preventing the virus from entering our cells."

In terms of antibody development, the double-BioNTech as well as the combined AstraZeneca-BioNTech vaccination was significantly more effective than the double-AstraZeneca alternative. Participants who had one of the first two combinations of shots produced around 10 times more antibodies than those with two AstraZeneca jabs. And looking at the neutralizing antibodies, results with the mix-and-match vaccine approach were "even slightly better" than those achieved with two BioNTech shots, Sester said.

For vaccines that require two jabs, health officials have typically recommended the second shot be the same as the first. Since there were no changes in regulatory recommendations for the BioNTech vaccine, there are few known cases of people receiving a BioNTech-Pfizer shot before an AstraZeneca shot.

Watch video 02:15

COVID-19: Germany immunizes its homeless

'Remarkable' boost in antibody production

The Spanish CombivacS trial, conducted with 663 participants at the Carlos III Health Institute in Madrid, came to a similar conclusion. The study's preliminary results were reported in the scientific journal Nature. Like the results from Saarland University, they are not yet final ― the publication in Nature is an overview of what the researchers in Spain have found so far, and not a full, peer-reviewed article.

Two-thirds of participants received a shot of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine after their initial AstraZeneca jab. The last third had not received a second shot at the time the initial results were shared. Magdalena Campins, an investigator on the CombivacS study at the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona, reported that those who had received the full mix-and-match vaccine combination began producing much higher levels of antibodies after their second shot, and these antibodies were able to recognize and inactivate SARS-CoV-2 in laboratory tests. 

"It appears that the [BioNTech-]Pfizer vaccine boosted antibody responses remarkably in one-dose AstraZeneca vaccines," said Zhou Xing, an immunologist at McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, who was not involved in the study, in the Nature article. Xing added that the boost appeared to be even more pronounced in people who had received their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

However, aside from the fact that its results aren't yet finalized and peer-reviewed, one problem with this study out of Spain is that it doesn't include a control group of people who received two shots of the same vaccine — so no direct comparison between the two groups was possible.

A young woman receives her BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine in Valencia, Spain

So far, a little less than one quarter of Spain's population is fully vaccinated against COVID.

Vaccine combination 'should be seriously considered'

If the initial results are anything to go by, the combination of AstraZeneca and BioNTech-Pfizer appears to be a promising way to immunize people against COVID.

That's not because the two vaccines are in any way similar, though. They represent two types of COVID vaccines currently on the market.

The AstraZeneca shot is a traditional vector vaccine. It uses a harmless version of a different virus to deliver instructions to human cells, which learn to build up antibodies against the coronavirus.

The BioNTech jab is an mRNA vaccine, a new kind of immunization method. MRNA vaccines teach human cells how to make a protein that in turn triggers an immune response and the production of antibodies.

Researchers don't yet have enough information to know why the combination of these two vaccines can result in boosted immunity. Saarland University professor Sester said she was looking forward to seeing more research done on combining different types of vaccines and how they interact. "We believe that if other research teams reach conclusions similar to ours, the combination of vector- and mRNA vaccines should be seriously considered," she said.

  • Two people with face masks and backpacks climb a steep incline, snow in the background

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    A difficult mountain climb

    Medical staff who want to vaccinate the inhabitants of the mountainous regions of southeastern Turkey must be physically fit. Ensuring vaccinations in the mountain villages is particularly important, Dr. Zeynep Eralp told DW. "People often live close together, and an infection could spread quickly," she said. Also, people don't like going to hospitals, so "we have to go to them."

  • Medical worker wearing a face mask walks past a small altar in the snow

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Through snow and ice

    Many elderly people can't make the journey to a vaccination center. In the Maira Valley in the western Italian Alps, close to the border with France, doctors go from house to house to give residents older than 80 their COVID-19 shot. A blessing from the roadside Madonna is a bonus.

  • Woman wearing a face mask looks out of a plane window

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Flight to the remote north

    Carrying a single vial containing several doses of vaccine, this nurse is en route to Eagle, a town on the Yukon River in the US state of Alaska with fewer than 100 inhabitants. Indigenous people are prioritized in many immunization programs. Depending on where they live, the nearest health clinic can be far away.

  • A small white building in the mountains, with a man washing his hands as two people sit on chairs and watch

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Some need convincing

    Anselmo Tunubala washes his hands before vaccinating an elderly lady. Every day, the 49-year-old is out and about in the mountains of southwestern Colombia, telling people in the local language about the importance of a vaccination. He is a member of the Misak, many of whom are skeptical about vaccination because they tend to rely on traditional medicine and the guidance of religious leaders.

  • Men and women wearing face masks sit in white plastic chairs, holding cotton swabs to their left upper arm

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Hours of walking

    The men and women in the above photo walked up to four hours to get their coronavirus shot in the remote village of Nueva Colonia in central Mexico. They belong to the indigenous Wixarika people, perhaps better known under the name Huichol.

  • One person giving shot to another person, both in boats

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Holding steady

    For her shot, Olga Pimentel simply pulled up her boat next to that of the vaccination team. The community of Nossa Senhora do Livramento on the Rio Negro in Brazil can only be reached by river. "Beautiful! It hardly hurt," the 72-year-old laughed and shouted, "Viva o SUS!" — "long live Brazil's public health service!"

  • Small blue house, two people in the doorway

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Vaccination by candlelight

    For a long time, right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro campaigned against COVID-19 vaccinations in Brazil. But in the meantime, the campaign has taken off. Indigenous people and quilombolas, descendants of African slaves, were among the first to be vaccinated. Raimunda Nonata, 70, lives in a community without power so she got her shot by candlelight.

  • A dugout and a small boat on a lake

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Paddle over the lake

    After their vaccination, an elderly woman and her daughter paddle away from the island of Bwama, the largest in Lake Bunyonyi in Uganda. The government in the central African country is trying to supply remote areas with the vaccine.

  • White vehicle with red cross drives through flooded area, dry road ahead

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Rough terrain

    Another journey over the water — but his time, no boat. On the way to the village of Jari in Zimbabwe, this vaccination team had to navigate a flooded road. According to the African Union's health agency, Africa CDC, fewer than 1% of the population in Zimbabwe has been fully vaccinated to date. Medical staff came first.

  • Three people kneeling in a room

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Welcome house call

    Japan may have huge, sprawling cities, but many people also live in small, isolated villages with only a few hundred inhabitants — like here, in Kitaaiki. Residents who can't make it to the next city are happy to welcome the doctor and a vaccine at home.

  • Several men walk down a gangway to a boat

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Valuable goods

    Indonesia launched its vaccination campaign in January. From Banda Aceh, the medical team traveled via boat to remote islands. The vaccines in the cooler are so valuable that the team was accompanied by security personnel.

  • Women in saris crowd around a table

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Superspreader event?

    India has been hardest hit by the pandemic in recent weeks. In mid-March, medical personnel made their way to the village of Bahakajari on the Brahmaputra River, where a group of women registered for their COVID-19 shot. None wore face masks or kept a safe distance.

    Author: Uta Steinwehr


DW recommends

FAQ: COVID-19 vaccinations: What you need to know

What are the differences between the vaccines? Which one is the right one for me? How quickly can people get vaccinated? Are there potential side effects? Here are some answers to the most important questions.  