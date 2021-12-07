 COVID: EU now also backs mix-and-match vaccines | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 07.12.2021

Science

COVID: EU now also backs mix-and-match vaccines

Various studies show people have better immune responses and produce more antibodies with a combination of the AstraZeneca, BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

Doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines

Does it make more sense to switch to BioNTech after the first AstraZeneca shot?

As of Tuesday (7.12.2021), the European Medicines Agency and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control expressly recommend the use of mix-and-match vaccinations, consisting of both vector-based and mRNA vaccines to fight COVID-19.

This comes as Matthew Snape, a virologist at the University of Oxford in England, says a large study into mix-and-match vaccinations,  with patients, was showing positive results. Snape is the lead researcher of the study and was speaking to Reuters news agency.

How did mix-and-match vaccines come about?   

Following its approval by the European Medicines Agency in January, the COVID-19AstraZeneca vaccine was administered to all adults in Germany. After discovering that especially younger women who received the shot faced an increased risk of dangerous blood clots in the brain, Germany's Standing Committee on Vaccination (Stiko) in April recommended limiting the use of AstraZeneca to people aged over 60.

That meant quite a few people who had received their first dose of AstraZeneca had to then get BioNTech-Pfizer or Moderna for their second shot. Today, all adults in Germany, no matter their age, can be vaccinated with AstraZeneca again, if the patient and doctor have a conversation about the risks prior to the jab.

British study: Mix more effective than two AstraZeneca shots

Back in June, the researchers at the University of Oxford  had publicized initial indications of success. They said that patients, who had first received an Oxford-AstraZeneca jab and then a BioNTech-Pfizer jab four weeks later, were producing more antibodies than those patients who had got two shots of AstraZeneca.

As part of their Com-COV trial, the Oxford researchers administered various vaccine combinations to 830 volunteers over the age of 50. A subsequent Com-COV2 study included 1,070 volunteers. Their results showed the highest number of antibodies was developed by people who had received two BioNTech jabs, followed by those who had gotten a shot of AstraZeneca first and BioNTech second. The reverse order still yielded more antibodies on average than two shots of AstraZeneca. 

Lead researcher Matthew Snape, an associate professor of pediatrics and vaccinology, then told the BBC that the Com-COV findings didn't undermine the use of two AstraZeneca jabs in the fight against COVID. 

"We already know that both standard schedules are very effective against severe disease and hospitalizations, including against the Delta variant," he said.  

German study: Mix-and-match more effective than two shots of any vaccine

Researchers at Saarland University in western Germany have found that people whose first shot was AstraZeneca and whose second shot was BioNTech-Pfizer showed an immune response stronger than that in patients who had received two doses of the same vaccine, be it AstraZeneca or BioNTech.

Watch video 02:21

COVID: Germany drops vaccine priority system

The results from the Saarland University study were peer-reviewed and published in the renowned journal Nature at the end of July 

10 times the antibodies

There were more than 200 people that participated in the trial conducted at the University Hospital in Homburg, Saarland, over the last few months. Some of them received two AstraZeneca shots, some received two BioNTech-Pfizer shots and a third group received an AstraZeneca shot followed by one from BioNTech. 

The researchers compared the strength of participants' immune responses two weeks after the second shot. "We didn't just look at the number of antibodies against the coronavirus [the participants] developed, but also how effective the so-called neutralizing antibodies were," Martina Sester, a professor in transplantation and infection immunology at Saarland University, explained.

"That tells us how good the antibodies are at preventing the virus from entering our cells."

In terms of antibody development, the double-BioNTech — as well as the combined AstraZeneca-BioNTech vaccination — was significantly more effective than the double-AstraZeneca alternative.

Participants who had one of the first two combinations of shots produced around 10 times more antibodies than those with two AstraZeneca jabs. And looking at the neutralizing antibodies, results with the mix-and-match vaccine approach were "even slightly better" than those achieved with two BioNTech shots, Sester said.

For vaccines that require two jabs, health officials have typically recommended the second shot be the same as the first. 

Watch video 02:15

COVID-19: Germany immunizes its homeless

'Remarkable' boost in antibody production

The Spanish CombivacS trial, conducted with 663 participants at the Carlos III Health Institute in Madrid, came to a similar conclusion. The study's preliminary results were reported in the scientific journal Nature. Like the results from Saarland University, they are not yet final ― the publication in Nature is an overview of what the researchers in Spain have found so far, and not a full, peer-reviewed article.

Two-thirds of participants received a shot of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine after their initial AstraZeneca jab. The last third had not received a second shot at the time the initial results were shared. Magdalena Campins, an investigator on the CombivacS study at the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona, reported that those who had received the full mix-and-match vaccine combination began producing much higher levels of antibodies after their second shot, and these antibodies were able to recognize and inactivate SARS-CoV-2 in laboratory tests. 

"It appears that the [BioNTech-]Pfizer vaccine boosted antibody responses remarkably in one-dose AstraZeneca vaccines," said Zhou Xing, an immunologist at McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, who was not involved in the study, in the Nature article. Xing added that the boost appeared to be even more pronounced than the one in people who had received their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

However, aside from the fact that its results aren't yet finalized and peer-reviewed, one problem with this study out of Spain is that it doesn't include a control group of people who received two shots of the same vaccine — so no direct comparison between the two groups was possible.

A young woman receives her BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine in Valencia, Spain

So far, a little less than one quarter of Spain's population is fully vaccinated against COVID.

In Germany, someone is considered fully vaccinated if they have received two shots of the same vaccine, as well as if they have had a mix-and-match vaccination. The German government follows the guidelines of the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI). 

This article was last updated on December 7, 2021, to reflect the recommendation of mix-and-match vaccinations by EMA and the ECDC. 

Edited by: Fabian Schmidt

  • Two people with face masks and backpacks climb a steep incline, snow in the background

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    A difficult mountain climb

    Medical staff who want to vaccinate the inhabitants of the mountainous regions of southeastern Turkey must be physically fit. Ensuring vaccinations in the mountain villages is particularly important, Dr. Zeynep Eralp told DW. "People often live close together, and an infection could spread quickly," she said. Also, people don't like going to hospitals, so "we have to go to them."

  • Medical worker wearing a face mask walks past a small altar in the snow

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Through snow and ice

    Many elderly people can't make the journey to a vaccination center. In the Maira Valley in the western Italian Alps, close to the border with France, doctors go from house to house to give residents older than 80 their COVID-19 shot. A blessing from the roadside Madonna is a bonus.

  • Woman wearing a face mask looks out of a plane window

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Flight to the remote north

    Carrying a single vial containing several doses of vaccine, this nurse is en route to Eagle, a town on the Yukon River in the US state of Alaska with fewer than 100 inhabitants. Indigenous people are prioritized in many immunization programs. Depending on where they live, the nearest health clinic can be far away.

  • A small white building in the mountains, with a man washing his hands as two people sit on chairs and watch

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Some need convincing

    Anselmo Tunubala washes his hands before vaccinating an elderly lady. Every day, the 49-year-old is out and about in the mountains of southwestern Colombia, telling people in the local language about the importance of a vaccination. He is a member of the Misak, many of whom are skeptical about vaccination because they tend to rely on traditional medicine and the guidance of religious leaders.

  • Men and women wearing face masks sit in white plastic chairs, holding cotton swabs to their left upper arm

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Hours of walking

    The men and women in the above photo walked up to four hours to get their coronavirus shot in the remote village of Nueva Colonia in central Mexico. They belong to the indigenous Wixarika people, perhaps better known under the name Huichol.

  • One person giving shot to another person, both in boats

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Holding steady

    For her shot, Olga Pimentel simply pulled up her boat next to that of the vaccination team. The community of Nossa Senhora do Livramento on the Rio Negro in Brazil can only be reached by river. "Beautiful! It hardly hurt," the 72-year-old laughed and shouted, "Viva o SUS!" — "long live Brazil's public health service!"

  • Small blue house, two people in the doorway

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Vaccination by candlelight

    For a long time, right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro campaigned against COVID-19 vaccinations in Brazil. But in the meantime, the campaign has taken off. Indigenous people and quilombolas, descendants of African slaves, were among the first to be vaccinated. Raimunda Nonata, 70, lives in a community without power so she got her shot by candlelight.

  • A dugout and a small boat on a lake

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Paddle over the lake

    After their vaccination, an elderly woman and her daughter paddle away from the island of Bwama, the largest in Lake Bunyonyi in Uganda. The government in the central African country is trying to supply remote areas with the vaccine.

  • White vehicle with red cross drives through flooded area, dry road ahead

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Rough terrain

    Another journey over the water — but his time, no boat. On the way to the village of Jari in Zimbabwe, this vaccination team had to navigate a flooded road. According to the African Union's health agency, Africa CDC, fewer than 1% of the population in Zimbabwe has been fully vaccinated to date. Medical staff came first.

  • Three people kneeling in a room

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Welcome house call

    Japan may have huge, sprawling cities, but many people also live in small, isolated villages with only a few hundred inhabitants — like here, in Kitaaiki. Residents who can't make it to the next city are happy to welcome the doctor and a vaccine at home.

  • Several men walk down a gangway to a boat

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Valuable goods

    Indonesia launched its vaccination campaign in January. From Banda Aceh, the medical team traveled via boat to remote islands. The vaccines in the cooler are so valuable that the team was accompanied by security personnel.

  • Women in saris crowd around a table

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Superspreader event?

    India has been hardest hit by the pandemic in recent weeks. In mid-March, medical personnel made their way to the village of Bahakajari on the Brahmaputra River, where a group of women registered for their COVID-19 shot. None wore face masks or kept a safe distance.

    Author: Uta Steinwehr


