Mitch McConnell calls Trump 'responsible' for Capitol riot, after voting to acquit

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Saturday there is "no question" that former US President Donald Trump was "practically and morally responsible for provoking" last month's deadly attack on the US Capitol.

Nevertheless, in the vote over whether to convict Trump, McConnell said he could not cast his ballot to condemn the former president because he is "constitutionally not eligible for conviction" due to no longer being in office.

"These criminals were carrying his banners. Hanging his flags. And screaming their loyalty to him," McConnell went on.

He called Trump's antics leading up to the siege "a disgraceful dereliction of duty."

Washington's most powerful Republican denounced Trump just minutes after he voted to acquit the former president.

In total 57 senators voted to convict Trump, with 43 opting to acquit, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed to find him guilty.

While most Republican senators backed Trump, seven broke ranks and joined the Democrats, voting to convict the former president.

One of those Republicans who voted to convict was Bill Cassidy, who tweeted a video saying: "Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty."

While still the leader of the Senate, McConnell did not act on a request to have the chamber called into session so Trump could be tried while still in office.

