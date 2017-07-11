Mitch McConnell calls Trump 'responsible' for Capitol riot, after voting to acquit

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Saturday there is still "no question" that former US President Donald Trump was "practically and morally responsible for provoking" last month's deadly attack on the US Capitol.

Nevertheless, McConnell said he could not vote to convict Trump because he is "constitutionally not eligible for conviction" because he is no longer president.

"These criminals were carrying his banners. Hanging his flags. And screaming their loyalty to him," McConnell went on.

He called Trump's antics leading up to the siege "a disgraceful dereliction of duty."

Washington's most powerful Republican denounced Trump just minutes after he voted to convict the former president.

In total 57 senators voted to convict, with 43 voting to acquit, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed to find him guilty.

While still the leader of the Senate, McConnell did not act on a request to have the chamber called into session so Trump could be tried while still in office.

