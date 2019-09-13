 Missing ex-FBI agent died in Iranian custody, says family | News | DW | 26.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Missing ex-FBI agent died in Iranian custody, says family

Former FBI agent Robert Levinson’s family has said that he died in Iranian custody. Levinson went missing in 2007.

In this March 6, 2012, file photo, an FBI poster showing Robert Levinson

The family of a former FBI agent who disappeared in 2007 said on Wednesday that he died in Iranian custody.

Robert Levinson's family made the announcement based on information from US officials.

US President Donald Trump did not confirm Levinson's death. He said that he had not received any word from Iran about the agent's death. 

"I won't accept that he's dead," Trump told journalists after the family's announcement, adding that it wasn't "looking great." 

However, his national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, said he believed Levinson "may have passed away some time ago".

The Statement

Levison's family made the announcement in a statement posted on a website called 'Help Bob Levinson'. 

"We recently received information from US officials that has led both them and us to conclude that our wonderful husband and father died while in Iranian custody.  We don't know when or how he died, only that it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement read.

They said that it was "impossible to describe" their pain and they would make sure that those responsible, "including those in the US government who for many years repeatedly left him behind" receive justice.

"His body has not yet been returned to us for a proper burial.  We don't even know when, or even if, his body would be returned to us. This is the very definition of cruelty," they said in the statement. 

Levinson went missing in March 2007 after travelling to Kish, an Island controlled by Iran. He was reportedly looking for information on the alleged corruption involving the former Iranian president, Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, and his family members, as a private investigator. 

The Washington Post reported in 2013 that Levinson, who had retired from the FBI, was working for the Central Intelligence Agency.

A media outlet affiliated with the Iranian government had said in a story that Levinson was "in the hands of Iranian security forces" but the Iranian government never acknowledged it had a hand in his disappearance.

dvv/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Iranian court jails US-Iranians for 10 years for spying

An Iranian court has sentenced two US-Iranians to 10 years in prison for spying, Tehran's prosecutor said. The father and son have been in the notorious Evin prison since the beginning of the year. (19.10.2016)  

German army employee goes on trial for spying for Iran

The German-Afghan man is accused of passing state secrets to the Iranian secret service while working as a translator and consultant to the German military. He faces charges of treason and violating state secrets. (20.01.2020)  

Related content

USA Washington - Donald Trump im Oval Office

Donald Trump accepts Israel's spying denials 13.09.2019

The US president has said he accepts Israeli President Netanyahu's denials regarding spying on the White House. Media reports claimed surveillance devices were discovered and that they were most likely linked to Israel.

Iran - Vakil Moschee in Shiraz

US charges alleged double agent Monica Witt in Iran 'conspiracy' 13.02.2019

A US counterintelligence agent has been charged with defecting and handing over secrets to Tehran. A US official called her actions a "betrayal of our nation's security, our military and the American people."

Marzieh Hashemi / Melanie Franklin Journalistin Iran

US frees American-born anchor of Iran's Press TV 25.01.2019

An American-born TV anchor has been released after giving testimony to a US federal grand jury. The case appears to be related to an investigation into Iran’s state-run Press TV.

Advertisement