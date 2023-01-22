  1. Skip to content
A general view of Yaounde from the Franco Hotel on July 13, 2021.
The journalist's mutilated body was found near the capital Yaounde days after his abductionImage: ADRIEN MAROTTE/AFP/Getty Images
MediaCameroon

Missing Cameroonian journalist found dead

26 minutes ago

A Cameroonian journalist's mutilated body was found outside the capital five days after he disappeared. He had reportedly discussed on his radio show an embezzlement case involving an individual with government ties.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MYv0

The mutilated body of a distinguished Cameroonian journalist and radio presenter was found near the capital on Sunday, five days after unidentified assailants reportedly abducted him outside a police station.

Martinez Zogo was managing director of the privately owned Amplitude FM radio station and the host of its popular daily program Embouteillage.

He went missing last Tuesday when his badly damaged car was found outside a police station in a suburb near the Cameroonian capital, Yaounde.

The editor-in-chief of Amplitude FM, Charly Tchouemou, said he identified Zogo's body in Egobo, north of Yaounde.

What happened to Zogo?

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said police officers at the Nkol-Nkondi station heard a loud noise outside on Tuesday evening. When they went out to investigate, they found Zogo's empty car rammed into the station's outer gate.

A black car was seen driving away, which caused the officer to conclude the journalist had been abducted.

RSF said Zogo was lately discussing on his show a case of embezzlement allegedly involving a wealthy businessman who is close to a member of the Cameroonian government.

"Cameroonian media has just lost one of its members, a victim of hatred and barbarism," Cameroon's journalists' trade union said in a statement. "Where is the freedom of the press, freedom of opinion and freedom of expression in Cameroon when working in the media now entails a mortal risk?"

Journalists' conditions in Cameroon

Media freedoms in Cameroon face constant threats by the authoritarian government.

In 2015, a reporter for Radio France International was imprisoned for two years on terrorism charges that rights groups said were a sham.

Another journalist and outspoken government critic, Paul Chouta, was attacked twice on separate occasions and jailed for nearly two years on charges believed to be politically motivated.

rmt/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Olaf Scholz shakes hands with Emmanuel Macron

Scholz and Macron celebrate 60 years of Elysee Treaty

Politics9 hours ago
Africa

Herero and Nama protesters demanding reparations in Windhoek in September 2021

Herero and Nama file suit against genocide agreement

Herero and Nama file suit against genocide agreement

Politics5 hours ago
Asia

Two female Rohingya stand amidst destroyed home at refugee camp in Inida

India: Are Rohingya refugees being targeted by arson?

India: Are Rohingya refugees being targeted by arson?

PoliticsJanuary 20, 2023
Germany

Demolition of Lützerath houses

Climate change: German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

Climate change: German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

Politics8 hours ago
Europe

An RT studio in Moscow

How Russian fake news paints 'the Germans'

How Russian fake news paints 'the Germans'

Media8 hours ago
Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is begging for money near Beirut,

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

PoliticsJanuary 19, 2023
North America

The five members of the band Spice Girls posing together

The cult of the 90s

The cult of the 90s

CultureJanuary 19, 2023
Latin America

Protesters scuffle with riot police officers during the 'Take over Lima' march to demonstrate against Peru's President Dina Boluarte

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

PoliticsJanuary 20, 20239 images
